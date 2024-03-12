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ForumsVoyagerWhen is Hyperfibre coming to Voyager
concordnz

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#312055 12-Mar-2024 15:49
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@VygrNetworkMonkey
I know Voyager were looking to support Hyperfibre 'at some point in the future'

Is that getting any closer?

thanks
Conc.

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VygrNetworkMonkey
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  #3205723 12-Mar-2024 16:33
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Heya @concordnz 

 

The short answer is: Yes, we are getting closer 🥳

 

The longer answer is: It's currently in testing, along with IPoE (because, who wants Hyperfibre speeds, with PPPoE?!).
While I can't guarantee timeframes, we are targeting roughly mid to late May soft launch for a BYOD 2K/4K offering, rolling out to selective areas initially, and then expanding the areas throughout the year.




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concordnz

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  #3205974 13-Mar-2024 11:01
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Thks, @VygrNetworkMonkey

That's getting quite close.
I'll DM you, as I'm keen to be part of a trial if possible.

Cheers
Conc

richms
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  #3222715 25-Apr-2024 11:30
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Any update on this? Any indicative pricing for a 4/4 connection?

 

Ive just gone and cleared access to my ONT out needlessly as it seems things came right, and before I restack the junk in the junk room would like to know if this is a few weeks away or a long time, and the price will determine if I go voyager or quic.




Richard rich.ms



Firebirdnz
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  #3224628 30-Apr-2024 15:49
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Hi Geekzone,

 

Just to fill everyone in on the progress of this we wanted to get IPoE going and supportable on our network before offering Hyperfibre. We have now completed deployment on our management tools for IPoE and is now available for all customers on request. We aim to have the management systems setup in the near future that customers can configure their routers with PPP or IPoE without intervention from us. For now, it's a simple change one of our team can complete. In regards to Hyperfibre, we are now working to complete a capacity upgrade on our Auckland Chorus handover. We'd like to complete this before making it available to ensure a great user experience. Hopefully this will be done by the end of May. So for now, watch this space and feel free to get us to enable IPoE for you.

 

 

 

Regards,

 

~H

Mikek
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  #3247200 11-Jun-2024 07:23
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@Firebirdnz what is the new Update for us :D

VygrNetworkMonkey
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  #3247244 11-Jun-2024 09:22
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Mikek:

 

@Firebirdnz what is the new Update for us :D

 

 

Heya @Mikek

 

We've had a delay in a new handover being asigned/deployed. We've beed advised a schedule of early July.

 

Once we have that in, we're ready to go!




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VygrNetworkMonkey
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  #3263363 23-Jul-2024 09:03
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Good news! - Hyper fibre will be orderable on our website from the 29th July 2024, for BYOD service.

 

Hyperfibre 2000 - $139
Hyperfibre 4000 - $169

 

Residential is incl GST, Business is excl GST.

 

cc/ @Mikek @richms @concordnz




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SirHumphreyAppleby
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  #3263364 23-Jul-2024 09:03
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VygrNetworkMonkey:

 

Good news! - Hyper fibre will be orderable on our website from the 29th July 2024, for BYOD service.

 

cc/ @Mikek @richms @concordnz

 

 

Are you able to provide pricing yet?

VygrNetworkMonkey
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  #3263366 23-Jul-2024 09:07
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Are you able to provide pricing yet?

 

 

You beat me to it!🤣 Pricing added to the post.

 

 




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OmniouS
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  #3263512 23-Jul-2024 12:13
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Excellent news. I'll be upgrading to the 2G plan when it's ready 😀




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Sheagae
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  #3263526 23-Jul-2024 12:55
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Will existing plans have their pricing adjusted or stay as they are?

 
 
 
 

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VygrNetworkMonkey
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  #3263529 23-Jul-2024 12:57
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Sheagae:

 

Will existing plans have their pricing adjusted or stay as they are?

 

 

Heya @Sheagae

 

The release of the HyperFiber services has no bearing on other products or plans




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MrTomato
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  #3263737 23-Jul-2024 21:19
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@VygrNetworkMonkey

 

Sorry for the only tangentially-related query, but is IPoE enabled for all existing connections yet, or does it still need to be requested?




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VygrNetworkMonkey
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  #3263863 24-Jul-2024 09:17
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MrTomato:

 

@VygrNetworkMonkey

 

Sorry for the only tangentially-related query, but is IPoE enabled for all existing connections yet, or does it still need to be requested?

 

 

Heya @MrTomato

 

IPoE is available - flick me a PM with your account details and I'll set you up for it




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Sheagae
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  #3263874 24-Jul-2024 09:22
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@VygrNetworkMonkey

After IPoE was enabled for me and I used it, I started to get packet loss - assuming this isn't to be expected? So I changed how I connect back to PPPoE and packet loss went away.

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