Hi Geekzone,

Just to fill everyone in on the progress of this we wanted to get IPoE going and supportable on our network before offering Hyperfibre. We have now completed deployment on our management tools for IPoE and is now available for all customers on request. We aim to have the management systems setup in the near future that customers can configure their routers with PPP or IPoE without intervention from us. For now, it's a simple change one of our team can complete. In regards to Hyperfibre, we are now working to complete a capacity upgrade on our Auckland Chorus handover. We'd like to complete this before making it available to ensure a great user experience. Hopefully this will be done by the end of May. So for now, watch this space and feel free to get us to enable IPoE for you.

Regards,

~H