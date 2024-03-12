@VygrNetworkMonkey
I know Voyager were looking to support Hyperfibre 'at some point in the future'
Is that getting any closer?
thanks
Conc.
Heya @concordnz
The short answer is: Yes, we are getting closer 🥳
The longer answer is: It's currently in testing, along with IPoE (because, who wants Hyperfibre speeds, with PPPoE?!).
While I can't guarantee timeframes, we are targeting roughly mid to late May soft launch for a BYOD 2K/4K offering, rolling out to selective areas initially, and then expanding the areas throughout the year.
Any update on this? Any indicative pricing for a 4/4 connection?
Ive just gone and cleared access to my ONT out needlessly as it seems things came right, and before I restack the junk in the junk room would like to know if this is a few weeks away or a long time, and the price will determine if I go voyager or quic.
Hi Geekzone,
Just to fill everyone in on the progress of this we wanted to get IPoE going and supportable on our network before offering Hyperfibre. We have now completed deployment on our management tools for IPoE and is now available for all customers on request. We aim to have the management systems setup in the near future that customers can configure their routers with PPP or IPoE without intervention from us. For now, it's a simple change one of our team can complete. In regards to Hyperfibre, we are now working to complete a capacity upgrade on our Auckland Chorus handover. We'd like to complete this before making it available to ensure a great user experience. Hopefully this will be done by the end of May. So for now, watch this space and feel free to get us to enable IPoE for you.
Regards,
~H
@Firebirdnz what is the new Update for us :D
Mikek:
@Firebirdnz what is the new Update for us :D
Heya @Mikek
We've had a delay in a new handover being asigned/deployed. We've beed advised a schedule of early July.
Once we have that in, we're ready to go!
SirHumphreyAppleby:
Are you able to provide pricing yet?
You beat me to it!🤣 Pricing added to the post.
Excellent news. I'll be upgrading to the 2G plan when it's ready 😀
Will existing plans have their pricing adjusted or stay as they are?
Sorry for the only tangentially-related query, but is IPoE enabled for all existing connections yet, or does it still need to be requested?
MrTomato:
Sorry for the only tangentially-related query, but is IPoE enabled for all existing connections yet, or does it still need to be requested?
Heya @MrTomato
IPoE is available - flick me a PM with your account details and I'll set you up for it
@VygrNetworkMonkey
After IPoE was enabled for me and I used it, I started to get packet loss - assuming this isn't to be expected? So I changed how I connect back to PPPoE and packet loss went away.
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