floydbloke

I’m all for tipping for ‘over and above’ service. It has its place to show appreciation for a job well done.

However, the introduction of EFTPOS machines that ask the customer if they would like to leave a tip, and suggesting amounts, triggers my grumpy middle-aged-man mode. To the extent that if I had received service that, in my view, warranted a tip, and I'm presented with a 'begging' prompt, it turns me off sufficiently to now not leave one. It might even stop me from patronising that establishment in future.

Just to add, I'm talking about here in NZ, I appreciate in other cultures tipping is the norm and you may even be financially disadvantaging workers by not tipping, so when visiting there I happily conform.

Speaking of culture and grumpy middle-aged-man mode. Can we stop with all this American malarkey being pushed upon us. In the last couple of decades we’ve seen Halloween, Black Friday sales and probably more. Now this.

Anyway, what do others think.