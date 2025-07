Hi,

A bit niche, but does anyone else with Android 16 find that the ASB Mobile app keeps de-registering itself?

It's getting to be truly frustrating, having to keep signing into the app like it's a new device every week.

I will of course log it with ASB, but I'm keen to find out if there's anyone else experiencing this issue and if you're Android 16 or similar. I've got a Pixel 7 Pro myself.