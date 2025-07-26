So I just got hit with the new IRD 2FA requirement and FreeOTP under Android rejects their QR code as the security requirements are too low.
Anyone else seen this?
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.