I got a response, they say it was sent on the 9th so its probably on the way back to them as undeliverable. Cant see how to order again and TBH its not offering anything that wise doesnt give me already. Perhaps if there was a super fast way to get money from shares to being able to spend it the it could be useful if I had any shares with them other than the $10 that I got for free, but you gotta have money to invest money and right now thats not a thing.