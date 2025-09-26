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ForumsFinance and wealth managementSharesies spend - anyone got their card yet?
richms

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#322828 26-Sep-2025 15:36
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It's been weeks and no courier to work with the card has appeared, and the chat seems to be AWOL




Richard rich.ms

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freitasm
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  #3419026 26-Sep-2025 15:46
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I didn't even know...




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corksta
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  #3419034 26-Sep-2025 16:43
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Yes mine arrived earlier this week.

 

 

 

I haven't used it yet. Hopefully their plans for it eventuate. Right now it's just a debit card and I can't really find a reason to use it over my normal debit card from the bank.




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  #3419035 26-Sep-2025 16:44
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I never knew about this card either and I have been a member with them for years. I have done an internet search on it and it looks like it hasn't been released yet as per https://www.sharesies.nz/spend  



richms

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  #3419036 26-Sep-2025 16:46
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Ok, so it is actually happening.

 

Did it come by post or courier? I put works address but had the realization that if they are still using post it will get returned if they didn't bother to check if the address is deliverable before sending it that way, since we have no post service to work and they no longer redirect it to the PO Box.




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mattwnz
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  #3419037 26-Sep-2025 16:48
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corksta:

 

Yes mine arrived earlier this week.

 

 

 

I haven't used it yet. Hopefully their plans for it eventuate. Right now it's just a debit card and I can't really find a reason to use it over my normal debit card from the bank.

 

 

 

 

If it is like DOSH, DOSH have a cash back when spending up to $1000 per month, and you can also use it with Apple pay. Sometimes they also have exclusive offers. 

corksta
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  #3419039 26-Sep-2025 16:56
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mattwnz:

 

corksta:

 

Yes mine arrived earlier this week.

 

 

 

I haven't used it yet. Hopefully their plans for it eventuate. Right now it's just a debit card and I can't really find a reason to use it over my normal debit card from the bank.

 

 

 

 

If it is like DOSH, DOSH have a cash back when spending up to $1000 per month, and you can also use it with Apple pay. Sometimes they also have exclusive offers. 

 

 

 

 

Right now it's nothing. It's a debit card that can't yet be added to a digital wallet. No rewards, no cash back, etc, although they do have plans for it. Right now there's just no incentive to use it over anything else.




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corksta
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  #3419040 26-Sep-2025 16:56
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richms:

 

Ok, so it is actually happening.

 

Did it come by post or courier? I put works address but had the realization that if they are still using post it will get returned if they didn't bother to check if the address is deliverable before sending it that way, since we have no post service to work and they no longer redirect it to the PO Box.

 

 

 

 

It came in the mail, not by courier.




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timbosan
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  #3419768 29-Sep-2025 13:49
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corksta:

 

richms:

 

Ok, so it is actually happening.

 

Did it come by post or courier? I put works address but had the realization that if they are still using post it will get returned if they didn't bother to check if the address is deliverable before sending it that way, since we have no post service to work and they no longer redirect it to the PO Box.

 

 

 

 

It came in the mail, not by courier.

 



Yeah, in a STRANGE size envelope (Square) that makes it looks more like a greeting card!  Now I am not sure what to do with it - like others said it doesn't have the benefits working AFAIK.  I might just buy something with it to see what the app shows....

richms

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  #3419769 29-Sep-2025 14:20
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I got a response, they say it was sent on the 9th so its probably on the way back to them as undeliverable. Cant see how to order again and TBH its not offering anything that wise doesnt give me already. Perhaps if there was a super fast way to get money from shares to being able to spend it the it could be useful if I had any shares with them other than the $10 that I got for free, but you gotta have money to invest money and right now thats not a thing.




Richard rich.ms

mattwnz
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  #3423484 9-Oct-2025 17:16
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Does look like they are introducing something called invest back, which looks to be 1% back to invest. I wonder if it will be capped. It is potentially better than dosh as that is capped at $10 per month cashback.

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  #3423489 9-Oct-2025 17:25
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mattwnz:

 

Does look like they are introducing something called invest back, which looks to be 1% back to invest. I wonder if it will be capped. It is potentially better than dosh as that is capped at $10 per month cashback.

 



Got the same message! So tried it out, put some money into the Spend account (BTW for those who haven't tried you can direct deposit straight into your Spend account without having to go from source-bank -> Wallet -> Spend).  Then I spent it, and got a message saying "first spend done" and I can see the transaction in the app. Nice!

And yes, it seems their cash-back is better than Dosh, although Sharesies Save is 2.30% (rate dropped today) and Dosh offer 2.85% (didn't drop today).  However both are WAY better than the crap offer that ASB do on their "even though it's your money, if you touch it we will slap your hand and take away your 'bonus' interest!" high interest account, which is 2.20% (didn't drop today).

I like Dosh, and have used it for a while but their offering (just the cash-back card and savings account) it limited when compared to others like Sharesies and the shares (obviously), PIE account, and now Spend account.

(I have left out comparing other products and providers I don't use...)

 
 
 
 

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richms

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  #3423490 9-Oct-2025 17:28
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I got the email which reminded me to cancel and reorder the card which I did today, putting the PO Box address since they seem to trust cards to NZ Posts postal service.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3423498 9-Oct-2025 17:32
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mattwnz:

 

Does look like they are introducing something called invest back, which looks to be 1% back to invest. I wonder if it will be capped. It is potentially better than dosh as that is capped at $10 per month cashback.

 

 

They did also say a $25 annual fee (waived down to $12 if you have a Sharesies plan) which is quite steep given Amex offers free annual fee with a 1% airpoints earn-back with no cap and Dosh has 1% cashback (sadly with a $1,000 cap).

 

A great concept though and I think they'd have a good uptake if they'd just ditch the annual fee.

mattwnz
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  #3423566 9-Oct-2025 19:40
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Yeah the fee doesn’t make much sense when alternative debit cards are free. Even ANZs debit card without benefits is free. It does feel that they will be replacing eftpos cards soon

MurrayM
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  #3423653 10-Oct-2025 11:25
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timbosan:

 

... although Sharesies Save is 2.30% (rate dropped today) ...

 

 

You're getting 2.3% in the Sharesies Save account? I got an email on Oct 9th saying:

 

 

The interest rate for the Sharesies Save account has changed from 2.10% p.a. to 1.85% p.a. This change takes effect on 9 October 2025.

 

 

How come you're getting a better rate than me?

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