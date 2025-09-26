It's been weeks and no courier to work with the card has appeared, and the chat seems to be AWOL
It's been weeks and no courier to work with the card has appeared, and the chat seems to be AWOL
I didn't even know...
Referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies
Support Geekzone by subscribing (browse ads-free), or making a one-off or recurring donation through PressPatron.
Yes mine arrived earlier this week.
I haven't used it yet. Hopefully their plans for it eventuate. Right now it's just a debit card and I can't really find a reason to use it over my normal debit card from the bank.
2024 Mac mini M4 | 2025 iPad Air 13" M3 (Blue) | 2025 iPad Air 11" M3 (Starlight) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2
I never knew about this card either and I have been a member with them for years. I have done an internet search on it and it looks like it hasn't been released yet as per https://www.sharesies.nz/spend
Ok, so it is actually happening.
Did it come by post or courier? I put works address but had the realization that if they are still using post it will get returned if they didn't bother to check if the address is deliverable before sending it that way, since we have no post service to work and they no longer redirect it to the PO Box.
corksta:
Yes mine arrived earlier this week.
I haven't used it yet. Hopefully their plans for it eventuate. Right now it's just a debit card and I can't really find a reason to use it over my normal debit card from the bank.
If it is like DOSH, DOSH have a cash back when spending up to $1000 per month, and you can also use it with Apple pay. Sometimes they also have exclusive offers.
mattwnz:
corksta:
Yes mine arrived earlier this week.
I haven't used it yet. Hopefully their plans for it eventuate. Right now it's just a debit card and I can't really find a reason to use it over my normal debit card from the bank.
If it is like DOSH, DOSH have a cash back when spending up to $1000 per month, and you can also use it with Apple pay. Sometimes they also have exclusive offers.
Right now it's nothing. It's a debit card that can't yet be added to a digital wallet. No rewards, no cash back, etc, although they do have plans for it. Right now there's just no incentive to use it over anything else.
2024 Mac mini M4 | 2025 iPad Air 13" M3 (Blue) | 2025 iPad Air 11" M3 (Starlight) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2
richms:
Ok, so it is actually happening.
Did it come by post or courier? I put works address but had the realization that if they are still using post it will get returned if they didn't bother to check if the address is deliverable before sending it that way, since we have no post service to work and they no longer redirect it to the PO Box.
It came in the mail, not by courier.
2024 Mac mini M4 | 2025 iPad Air 13" M3 (Blue) | 2025 iPad Air 11" M3 (Starlight) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2
corksta:
richms:
Ok, so it is actually happening.
Did it come by post or courier? I put works address but had the realization that if they are still using post it will get returned if they didn't bother to check if the address is deliverable before sending it that way, since we have no post service to work and they no longer redirect it to the PO Box.
It came in the mail, not by courier.
I got a response, they say it was sent on the 9th so its probably on the way back to them as undeliverable. Cant see how to order again and TBH its not offering anything that wise doesnt give me already. Perhaps if there was a super fast way to get money from shares to being able to spend it the it could be useful if I had any shares with them other than the $10 that I got for free, but you gotta have money to invest money and right now thats not a thing.
Does look like they are introducing something called invest back, which looks to be 1% back to invest. I wonder if it will be capped. It is potentially better than dosh as that is capped at $10 per month cashback.
mattwnz:
Does look like they are introducing something called invest back, which looks to be 1% back to invest. I wonder if it will be capped. It is potentially better than dosh as that is capped at $10 per month cashback.
mattwnz:
Does look like they are introducing something called invest back, which looks to be 1% back to invest. I wonder if it will be capped. It is potentially better than dosh as that is capped at $10 per month cashback.
They did also say a $25 annual fee (waived down to $12 if you have a Sharesies plan) which is quite steep given Amex offers free annual fee with a 1% airpoints earn-back with no cap and Dosh has 1% cashback (sadly with a $1,000 cap).
A great concept though and I think they'd have a good uptake if they'd just ditch the annual fee.
Yeah the fee doesn’t make much sense when alternative debit cards are free. Even ANZs debit card without benefits is free. It does feel that they will be replacing eftpos cards soon
timbosan:
... although Sharesies Save is 2.30% (rate dropped today) ...
You're getting 2.3% in the Sharesies Save account? I got an email on Oct 9th saying:
The interest rate for the Sharesies Save account has changed from 2.10% p.a. to 1.85% p.a. This change takes effect on 9 October 2025.
How come you're getting a better rate than me?
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.