This looks dodgy to me as a lot of transactions could look like NZ transactions and you only find out when credit, debit card is charged.

Examples, looking at Particulars on another bank credit card statement, Apple transactions have Sydney on them, Prime Video has Singapore etc so even though charged in $NZ look like they are processed outside NZ.

Cut from email from Kiwi Bank,

“Currently, we only apply our International transaction fee when the transaction is charged in a foreign currency. From 4 November 2025, we’ll apply this fee to all international transactions, including transactions charged in New Zealand Dollars (NZD). This will be applied in the same way across our debit and credit cards.”

So in summary going from international transactions charged in foreign currency to all international transactions including NZ currency.