People and Banks punting for safety of the side-line ?

I take it they are not walking out with actual mini-bars that is something done in Hong Kong.

Massive queue in Sydney's CBD exposes huge surge in gold trading as prices soar to record high

A huge queue in Sydney's CBD has highlighted a surprising financial trend amongst Australians.

https://www.skynews.com.au/business/finance/massive-queue-in-sydneys-cbd-exposes-huge-surge-in-gold-trading-as-prices-soar-to-record-high/news-story/7ffd4842290b614d447a5b3c2bf79328

The price of gold is skyrocketing. Why is this, and will it continue?

https://theconversation.com/the-price-of-gold-is-skyrocketing-why-is-this-and-will-it-continue-267004



""

The price of gold surged above US$4,100 (A$6,300) an ounce on Wednesday for the first time, taking this year’s extraordinary rally to more than 50%.

The speed of the upswing has been much faster than analysts had predicted and brings the total gains to nearly 100% since the current run started in early 2024.

The soaring price of gold has captured investors’ hearts and wallets and resulted in long lines of people forming outside gold dealers in Sydney to get their hands on the precious metal.

""

Gold surges past $4,000 an ounce as uncertainty fuels rally

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8ex3wgjlexo



""

Although the current surge in gold prices has been triggered by short-term uncertainty, the overall strength of gold is largely the result of central banks buying it as a strategic move away from US treasuries and over-reliance on the strength of the dollar.

Central banks have collectively bought more than 1,000 tonnes of gold each year since 2022, up from an average of 481 tonnes a year between 2010 and 2021. Poland, Turkey, India, Azerbaijan and China were among the leading buyers last year.

""