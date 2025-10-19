Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
Please note this sub-forum does not provide professional finance advice. You should seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification.

If investing please consider our affiliate link for new accounts: Sharesies.



ForumsFinance and wealth managementPrice of gold, going exponential ?
ezbee

2679 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3135


#323044 19-Oct-2025 20:17
Send private message

People and Banks punting for safety of the side-line ?
I take it they are not walking out with actual mini-bars that is something done in Hong Kong. 

 

Massive queue in Sydney's CBD exposes huge surge in gold trading as prices soar to record high
A huge queue in Sydney's CBD has highlighted a surprising financial trend amongst Australians. 
https://www.skynews.com.au/business/finance/massive-queue-in-sydneys-cbd-exposes-huge-surge-in-gold-trading-as-prices-soar-to-record-high/news-story/7ffd4842290b614d447a5b3c2bf79328

 

The price of gold is skyrocketing. Why is this, and will it continue?
https://theconversation.com/the-price-of-gold-is-skyrocketing-why-is-this-and-will-it-continue-267004

""
The price of gold surged above US$4,100 (A$6,300) an ounce on Wednesday for the first time, taking this year’s extraordinary rally to more than 50%.

 

The speed of the upswing has been much faster than analysts had predicted and brings the total gains to nearly 100% since the current run started in early 2024.

 

The soaring price of gold has captured investors’ hearts and wallets and resulted in long lines of people forming outside gold dealers in Sydney to get their hands on the precious metal.
""

 

Gold surges past $4,000 an ounce as uncertainty fuels rally
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8ex3wgjlexo

""
Although the current surge in gold prices has been triggered by short-term uncertainty, the overall strength of gold is largely the result of central banks buying it as a strategic move away from US treasuries and over-reliance on the strength of the dollar.

 

Central banks have collectively bought more than 1,000 tonnes of gold each year since 2022, up from an average of 481 tonnes a year between 2010 and 2021. Poland, Turkey, India, Azerbaijan and China were among the leading buyers last year.
""

Create new topic
mdav056
616 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 160

Subscriber

  #3426523 19-Oct-2025 21:35
Send private message

I think the gold price is going up because POTUS is using so much of it in his residence. When he is replaced, it will probably be torn out and sold, and the price will be in free-fall.




gml



Handle9
11971 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9760

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3426524 19-Oct-2025 21:56
Send private message

Gold is a classic speculative asset with no long term prospect of maintaining bubble values.

 

Between 1990 and 2020 gold appreciated 360%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average appreciated 991%. Long term I'd expect similarly terrible performance as there is no underlying demand for gold driving the asset value.

 

If you want to gamble go for your life, if you want something that has underlying value look elsewhere.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 