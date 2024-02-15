Thanks for the PM @Gurezaemon.

Just for everyone's benefit and knowledge: As we continue to roll out our new authentication stack, this starts the process of enabling DHCP/IPoE authentication for some customers.

As we work through enabling this, we are seeing some routers are attempting to authenticate with both DHCP & PPPoE simultaneously, which then blocks out the other authentication type on our side (to avoid IP conflicts etc).

If you're seeing no connectivity, take a peek in your Quic account to see if you're authenticated by DHCP or PPPoE, and hopefully it's the one you're expecting. But if not, check out your router config and either disable the DHCP client or PPPoE dialer (and associated DHCPv6 if in use).

PPPoE:



or, DHCP:



Note: Switching from PPPoE to DHCP can take up to 2 minutes, switching from DHCP to PPPoE can take up to 30 minutes.

Note: This is not an announcement, or confirming DHCP authentication is available for all. That's still coming. 😉

More comms coming out about this very soon once we've ticked off a few more boxes - watch this space!