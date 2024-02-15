Gurezaemon

This morning around 9:40, my connection stopped. I have not changed anything in the router in months, so this is unlikely to be a configuration issue.
There is nothing relevant on the quic page, so I thought I'd try my luck here.
I have:
-Rebooted my router (Asus RT-AC87U)
-Rebooted the ONU. The green LED next to the ethernet port is blinking as if data is going through it
-Tried a separate router (Asus RT-AC58U) that has previously worked with quic, and that has the same configuiration.
Both routers give an "Invalid account or password, click the link to modify it." error.
I check the settings, and they are correct (user: quic@quic.nz, password: quic).
Internal network is fine, and pinging other machines on the network works too.
Any thoughts?