ForumsQuicQuic down for me...
This morning around 9:40, my connection stopped. I have not changed anything in the router in months, so this is unlikely to be a configuration issue.

There is nothing relevant on the quic page, so I thought I'd try my luck here.

I have:
-Rebooted my router (Asus RT-AC87U)
-Rebooted the ONU. The green LED next to the ethernet port is blinking as if data is going through it
-Tried a separate router (Asus RT-AC58U) that has previously worked with quic, and that has the same configuiration.

Both routers give an "Invalid account or password, click the link to modify it." error.
I check the settings, and they are correct (user: quic@quic.nz, password: quic).

Internal network is fine, and pinging other machines on the network works too.

Any thoughts?




Maybe it is relating to upcoming IPoE changes, or is the new Quic network going to be dual stack?

 
 
 
 

https://status.quic.nz/issues/65b94bad4a0ebd79f8de0737 

 

Haven't seen anyone else down. Do also double check you're only using PPPoE, not DHCP and check your client list in the Quic portal to see how you're authenticated.

 

There was also this just completed: https://status.quic.nz/issues/65baa18a386fb33dd1910cee 




Hi @Gurezaemon

 

No known issues on the network - as @michaelmurfy has said, please take a peek in your account to see if you're showing as connected on our side.

 

Feel free PM me your connection info here and I'm happy to take a look from our side.




It looks like I'm connected on the website. I'll PM you my email address - hopefully that is the info you need. 




Thanks for the PM @Gurezaemon.

 

Just for everyone's benefit and knowledge: As we continue to roll out our new authentication stack, this starts the process of enabling DHCP/IPoE authentication for some customers.

 

As we work through enabling this, we are seeing some routers are attempting to authenticate with both DHCP & PPPoE simultaneously, which then blocks out the other authentication type on our side (to avoid IP conflicts etc).

 

If you're seeing no connectivity, take a peek in your Quic account to see if you're authenticated by DHCP or PPPoE, and hopefully it's the one you're expecting. But if not, check out your router config and either disable the DHCP client or PPPoE dialer (and associated DHCPv6 if in use).

 

PPPoE:

 

or, DHCP:

 

Note: Switching from PPPoE to DHCP can take up to 2 minutes, switching from DHCP to PPPoE can take up to 30 minutes.

 

Note: This is not an announcement, or confirming DHCP authentication is available for all. That's still coming. 😉

 

More comms coming out about this very soon once we've ticked off a few more boxes - watch this space!




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

I accidentally found that out last night when I plugged the ONT into an old pfsense server that was configured with DHCP

Couldn’t connect back with pppoe for about 30 minutes

Slightly annoying but it is what it is

quic:

Thanks for the PM @Gurezaemon.


Just for everyone's benefit and knowledge: As we continue to roll out our new authentication stack, this starts the process of enabling DHCP/IPoE authentication for some customers.


As we work through enabling this, we are seeing some routers are attempting to authenticate with both DHCP & PPPoE simultaneously, which then blocks out the other authentication type on our side (to avoid IP conflicts etc).


If you're seeing no connectivity, take a peek in your Quic account to see if you're authenticated by DHCP or PPPoE, and hopefully it's the one you're expecting. But if not, check out your router config and either disable the DHCP client or PPPoE dialer (and associated DHCPv6 if in use).


PPPoE:


or, DHCP:


Note: Switching from PPPoE to DHCP can take up to 2 minutes, switching from DHCP to PPPoE can take up to 30 minutes.


Note: This is not an announcement, or confirming DHCP authentication is available for all. That's still coming. 😉


More comms coming out about this very soon once we've ticked off a few more boxes - watch this space!



Nice can I be one I have been waiting for ages 😄



So in theory if we configure for DHCP it will work now 😮




