muppet: net.core.default_qdisc = fq_codel

net.core.default_qdisc = fq The second line there will overwrite the first.

Yeah that's my bad.. I was pasting the bits in line by line and messed it up. I'll go back and edit it :)

This is the missing line I was meant to post: net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 1024 64999

Add extra ephemeral ports for more connections. My ADHD brain got distracted :P