Yesterday I got Hyperfibre installed with Quic at 2G/2G speeds.
All I can say is, holy moly it's fast....
https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/20a6a17f-6508-47fd-878e-b02152b95a30
Can you provide details of your setup please?
Sure thing... the hardware is as follows
Tweaks?
Shopping list if you're interested :)
For WiFi, I'm currently running a Grandstream GWN7665 (WiFi6e AP) that's connected to the cheap and nasty Horaco switch at 2.5G. My 2 year old Dell which has a 6e card in it only seems to do 700mbps max over wifi, but the wife's Microsoft Surface Pro did 1200mbps over wifi last night which I thought was impressive. The bits I got for the WiFi setup are as follows:
net.core.default_qdisc = fq_codel
net.core.default_qdisc = fq
The second line there will overwrite the first.
muppet:
net.core.default_qdisc = fq_codel
net.core.default_qdisc = fq
The second line there will overwrite the first.
Yeah that's my bad.. I was pasting the bits in line by line and messed it up. I'll go back and edit it :)
This is the missing line I was meant to post: net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 1024 64999
Add extra ephemeral ports for more connections. My ADHD brain got distracted :P
schmoogol: How are you finding real world download speeds? I never seem to be able to manage more than about 12 MB/s from Microsoft or Apple despite having nice Speedtest.net results.
Here's something real world. A download off Usenet.. 11.2GB in 1 minute, 4 seconds
[Mod edit (MF): removed sensitive info]
I am getting my ONT upgrade tomorrow morning. Interested to see if it will improve international speeds, but I doubt it. Even on 950/500 now I barely get over 15MB/s as @schmoogol pointed out above. Usenet is quick for me too, but not normal downloads from big companies.
I realise too many variables to determine who what where, but end result is slow international downloads.
Thanks @quic! You guys are awesome! thanks for the great service 😊
cychronz:
I am getting my ONT upgrade tomorrow morning. Interested to see if it will improve international speeds, but I doubt it. Even on 950/500 now I barely get over 15MB/s as @schmoogol pointed out above. Usenet is quick for me too, but not normal downloads from big companies.
I realise too many variables to determine who what where, but end result is slow international downloads.
That's the internet tho. Once you leave the confines of your ISP, you're mixed with the general populous and contention kicks in.
That being said, just did some speed tests:
Thanks for the speedtests, I am looking forward to ONT install tomorrow, the process with Quic was a breeze thus far...
Yeah it went pretty smoothly for me too. Chorus were good too, they ended up doing it a week earlier than initially scheduled :)
3l3m3nt:
That being said, just did some speed tests:
Maybe try the official speedtest CLI?
Other than that, I am running various other kernel tweaks including some memory buffers
