Quic Hyperfibre = rockets
3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#312774 16-May-2024 09:17
Yesterday I got Hyperfibre installed with Quic at 2G/2G speeds.

 

All I can say is, holy moly it's fast....

 

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/20a6a17f-6508-47fd-878e-b02152b95a30




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

 1 | 2
Jase2985
13411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231115 16-May-2024 09:25
Can you provide details of your setup please?

 
 
 
 

3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231168 16-May-2024 09:45
Sure thing... the hardware is as follows

 

  • Router is a Mikrotik RB5009UG+S+IN, it's connected to the Hyperfibre ONT on the 2.5G copper interface "Ether1" using a Cat6A FTP cable.
  • The router is connected to a cheap Aliexpress Horaco 2.5G 6 port switch (Model ZX-SWTG015AS) via a 10G SFP+ copper DAC pigtail
  • The host running the speedtest, is a headless bare metal Linux box running Debian and has a 2.5G PCIe ethernet card in it which is connected to the above switch via Cat6A FTP cable.

Tweaks?

 

  • Kernel tweaks on the box, using bbr congestion control with fq_codel queuing and expanded local ports (allows more connections if you want).. sysctl's are as follows:

    net.ipv4.tcp_congestion_control = bbr
    net.core.default_qdisc = fq_codel
    net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 1024 64999

  • For the router, nothing special here, just a simple fq_codel queue tree on the ether1 interface to prevent bufferbloat/hitting Chorus's policers. I'm still playing with this, but currently haven't settled on an optimum config.




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231218 16-May-2024 10:00
Shopping list if you're interested :)

 

For WiFi, I'm currently running a Grandstream GWN7665 (WiFi6e AP) that's connected to the cheap and nasty Horaco switch at 2.5G. My 2 year old Dell which has a 6e card in it only seems to do 700mbps max over wifi, but the wife's Microsoft Surface Pro did 1200mbps over wifi last night which I thought was impressive. The bits I got for the WiFi setup are as follows:

 




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)



muppet
2540 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3231232 16-May-2024 10:56
net.core.default_qdisc = fq_codel
net.core.default_qdisc = fq

 

 

 

The second line there will overwrite the first.

schmoogol
76 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3231237 16-May-2024 11:11
How are you finding real world download speeds? I never seem to be able to manage more than about 12 MB/s from Microsoft or Apple despite having nice Speedtest.net results.

3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231247 16-May-2024 11:33
muppet:

 

net.core.default_qdisc = fq_codel
net.core.default_qdisc = fq

 

 

 

The second line there will overwrite the first.

 

 

 

 

Yeah that's my bad.. I was pasting the bits in line by line and messed it up. I'll go back and edit it :)

 

This is the missing line I was meant to post: net.ipv4.ip_local_port_range = 1024 64999

 

Add extra ephemeral ports for more connections. My ADHD brain got distracted :P




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231248 16-May-2024 11:37
schmoogol: How are you finding real world download speeds? I never seem to be able to manage more than about 12 MB/s from Microsoft or Apple despite having nice Speedtest.net results.

 

Here's something real world. A download off Usenet.. 11.2GB in 1 minute, 4 seconds

 

 

[Mod edit (MF): removed sensitive info]




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)



quic
233 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Quic Broadband
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231256 16-May-2024 11:50
Thanks for the awesome feedback @3l3m3nt 🧡

 

Great example of removing all barriers and lifting throughput all the way from the internet through to your LAN, and reaping the benefits of it! Nice work.




Quic Broadband
quic.nz - The telco who puts you in charge!

 

 

 

 

cychronz
66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3231258 16-May-2024 11:55
I am getting my ONT upgrade tomorrow morning. Interested to see if it will improve international speeds, but I doubt it. Even on 950/500 now I barely get over 15MB/s as @schmoogol pointed out above. Usenet is quick for me too, but not normal downloads from big companies.

 

I realise too many variables to determine who what where, but end result is slow international downloads.

3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231261 16-May-2024 11:55
Thanks @quic! You guys are awesome! thanks for the great service 😊




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231268 16-May-2024 12:22
cychronz:

 

I am getting my ONT upgrade tomorrow morning. Interested to see if it will improve international speeds, but I doubt it. Even on 950/500 now I barely get over 15MB/s as @schmoogol pointed out above. Usenet is quick for me too, but not normal downloads from big companies.

 

I realise too many variables to determine who what where, but end result is slow international downloads.

 

 

That's the internet tho. Once you leave the confines of your ISP, you're mixed with the general populous and contention kicks in.

 

That being said, just did some speed tests:

 

 




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

cychronz
66 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3231276 16-May-2024 12:31
Thanks for the speedtests, I am looking forward to ONT install tomorrow, the process with Quic was a breeze thus far...

 

 

 

 

3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231284 16-May-2024 12:33
Yeah it went pretty smoothly for me too. Chorus were good too, they ended up doing it a week earlier than initially scheduled :)




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

schmoogol
76 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3231289 16-May-2024 13:02
3l3m3nt:

That being said, just did some speed tests:




Certainly looks better than what I’m seeing on my gigabit connection.

3l3m3nt

107 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3231291 16-May-2024 13:15
Maybe try the official speedtest CLI?

 

Other than that, I am running various other kernel tweaks including some memory buffers




Dunedin, NZ
Quic Broadband  | Rocket 1G/1G Hyperfibre
Dunedin Live Webcam (4K) | Quic Smokepings

 

Referral Links:
Quic (use R282731EPGJMG on checkout for free setup, and to help me pay for my fast internet addiction)
Contact Energy (use FRTDD2R for $100 credit)

