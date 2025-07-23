NightStalker

Hi all,
I'm moving relatives to quic and need to place order tomorrow for activation on Sunday.
- I had them cancel spark a while back to allow for the notice period.
- Should it be OK to leave connection on the same port (1) or request use of different port.
- They currently have a Spark SM3 (will replace in future).
- Does it need PPPoE user/password changed or is anything ok (I seem to recall bigpipe just needed something/anything there when I was with them a while back).
- If leaving VLAN 10 in place how hard is this to remove later. I cant see any opton in my own quic portal, would this be a manual request