Speedtest results from Quic status page
#320322 31-Jul-2025 16:46
Hey, I'm considering moving to quic, and I did the speed page from their page https://www.quic.nz/status/

 

The results are below. It is worrying, that I'm not seeing around 1GB on their highest speed plan. Is this a temporary issue? I also tried yesterday with similar results. With my current provider when I test on speetest.net from home, the download value is consistently around 1GB.

 

I also use the vetta server (instead of spark) for this same test, which showed 2gb download but... ~130ms download latency? I'm confused.

 

 

 

SPARK

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/cbb1113c-0a8a-4a7a-81c9-d27010610c48

 

 

 

 

VETTA

 

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/f011455a-81f2-4617-b892-993f32bbd17b

 

 

  #3398824 31-Jul-2025 16:50
Can confirm that we don't see this from Quic connections. It's possible there's some limiting between Spark/that tool - or some other issues with it at the moment. 

I also suspect that tool is still rate limited to 2Gbit (it went live before the 4/4 HF plan), and that limiting could be why there's fairly high ping on the download. Someone else might have some more info though!

https://www.speedtest.net/result/18042506350




Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)



  #3398834 31-Jul-2025 16:53
Nice, thank you, this is encouraging.

