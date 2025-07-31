Hey, I'm considering moving to quic, and I did the speed page from their page https://www.quic.nz/status/

The results are below. It is worrying, that I'm not seeing around 1GB on their highest speed plan. Is this a temporary issue? I also tried yesterday with similar results. With my current provider when I test on speetest.net from home, the download value is consistently around 1GB.

I also use the vetta server (instead of spark) for this same test, which showed 2gb download but... ~130ms download latency? I'm confused.

SPARK

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/cbb1113c-0a8a-4a7a-81c9-d27010610c48

VETTA

https://www.speedtest.net/result/c/f011455a-81f2-4617-b892-993f32bbd17b