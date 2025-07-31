Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Haven't received go live email (requested for last Sunday)
NightStalker

#320323 31-Jul-2025 16:51
Hi all,

 

I had a relative place an order last Friday (25/07/2025) for a preferred connection date of Sunday (27/07/25).
This was a transfer from an existing connection with Spark to Quic (TFF network).

 

As yet a "Go Live date" email has not been received. 
All other emails have been received (welcome, invoice, order confirmation, static ip, payment confirmation)  

 

In the Quic portal  The product details show the plan and billing cycle as being active but there is no connection information (Service or any ONT type detail) with just the "pink offline" box

 

My own "go live" experience was bit different in that I had a new ONT/fibre connection so naturally had a few feasibility delays but this was communicated to me and I was updated.

 

It kind of feels like a glitch has happened and my relatives connection has been forgotten about.
I would have expected an update if the prefered connection date was not feasble or missed.

 

 

 

Im trying to gauge if others have encountered this and what is a "normal" wait time for getting a "go live date" when transfering from an existing ISP especially if your requested connection date has passed.

 

Thanks

saf

saf
  #3398838 31-Jul-2025 17:02
Please reply to your order confirmation email and the team can look into this for you.

 

We are seeing some holdups in certain LFC areas due to migration and network changes happening within some LFC networks.




NightStalker

  #3398858 31-Jul-2025 17:43
saf:

 

Please reply to your order confirmation email and the team can look into this for you.

 

We are seeing some holdups in certain LFC areas due to migration and network changes happening within some LFC networks.

 

 

 

 

Thanks @saf 

 

This has been done.

