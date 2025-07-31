NightStalker

Hi all,

I had a relative place an order last Friday (25/07/2025) for a preferred connection date of Sunday (27/07/25).

This was a transfer from an existing connection with Spark to Quic (TFF network).

As yet a "Go Live date" email has not been received.

All other emails have been received (welcome, invoice, order confirmation, static ip, payment confirmation)

In the Quic portal The product details show the plan and billing cycle as being active but there is no connection information (Service or any ONT type detail) with just the "pink offline" box

My own "go live" experience was bit different in that I had a new ONT/fibre connection so naturally had a few feasibility delays but this was communicated to me and I was updated.

It kind of feels like a glitch has happened and my relatives connection has been forgotten about.

I would have expected an update if the prefered connection date was not feasble or missed.

Im trying to gauge if others have encountered this and what is a "normal" wait time for getting a "go live date" when transfering from an existing ISP especially if your requested connection date has passed.

Thanks