I had a problem earlier today with unresponsive web pages. Note that the ONT and Router lights were all green. The problem was resolved by rebooting the ONT, which is te first time I have done this since Quic went live on Moday the 4th.

This is from the Connection Information.

Usually in these circumstances the device (Windows 11 laptop) reports 'no internet' against the WIFI status icon. However this did not happen until I rebooted the ONT. All came good then.

I am just curious - and looking to learn from this.