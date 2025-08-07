Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
OldGeek

Ultimate Geek

#320383 7-Aug-2025 14:50
I had a problem earlier today with unresponsive web pages.  Note that the ONT and Router lights were all green.  The problem was resolved by rebooting the ONT, which is te first time I have done this since Quic went live on Moday the 4th.

 

 

This is from the Connection Information.

 

Usually in these circumstances the device (Windows 11 laptop)  reports 'no internet' against the WIFI status icon.  However this did not happen until I rebooted the ONT.  All came good then.

 

I am just curious - and looking to learn from this.




OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

SimplePotato
  #3400765 7-Aug-2025 16:17
A stop reason of "Accounting Stop" means your session ended with "us" cleanly, meaning either your router told us to stop the session or our BNG didn't hear from your connection in a timely manner and ended your session. It doesn't have anything to do with billing :) 




Views and comments are my own unless otherwise stated.

