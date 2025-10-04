snj: I said it on one of the other IPv6 Mikrotik threads but it's a good idea to make sure to set the IPv6 ND ra-preference to high (/ipv6/nd/set X ra-preference=high), especially if you have HomePods/Thread Border Routers/etc on the network, else you risk routing loops and confusion with devices trying to route through them (speaking from experience on this one, why they announce with default priority I'm not sure, but high was the recommendation when I was researching the issue).

Good suggestion! I would like to include it in the documentation. (The forum system doesn't allow modifying the post after published for a while, so I paste the added content here.)

RA Preference

In IPv6, routers use Neighbor Discovery (ND) protocol messages, specifically Router Advertisements (RAs), to announce their presence on a network. Devices like the Apple HomePod, Apple TV 4K must act as a router and therefore send their own RAs, by default is a medium preference. If the primary router also uses the default medium preference, an IPv6 client on local network will see multiple routers advertising themselves with the same level of preference. A client might choose the HomePod as its default gateway. All of its internet-bound traffic would then be sent to the HomePod, which in turn must forward it to the MikroTik router. This adds an unnecessary hop, increasing latency.

In IPv6 -> ND -> all, set

RA Preference = High