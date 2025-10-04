[Quic broadband] Setup IPv6 /56 in Mikrotik Request /56 Prefix from ISP
Add new item in IPv6 -> DHCP Client.
Interface = ether1
Request = prefix
Pool Name = QUIC_IPV6
Pool Prefix Length = 64
Add Default Route = True
Others keep default.
Pool prefix length = 64 This tells Mikrotik to subdivide the received /56 prefix into smaller /64 chunks for your local networks. A /64 is the standard size for a LAN segment in IPv6.
Equivalent command:
/ipv6 dhcp-client add add-default-route=yes interface=ether1 pool-name=QUIC_IPV6 pool-prefix-length=64 request=prefix
Verify status = bound (badge under navigation path), reboot if necessary.
Assign IPv6 Address to LAN Interface
Add new item in IPv6 -> Addresses.
From Pool = QUIC_IPV6
Interface = bridge
Advertise = True
Address field will be automatically populated.
Equivalent command:
/ipv6 address add from-pool=isp-pool interface=bridge advertise=yes
Enable Router Advertisements on LAN
There is one interface in IPv6 -> ND (neighbour discovery).
Verify its settings:
Managed Address Configuration = False
Other Configuration = False
IPv6 Firewall
A basic firewall should:
- Accept established and related connections.
- Drop invalid connections.
- Accept ICMPv6 traffic (which is essential for IPv6 to function correctly).
- Drop all other unsolicited incoming traffic to your LAN.
Equivalent command:
/ipv6 firewall filter
add chain=input action=accept connection-state=established,related comment=ALLOW_EST_REL
add chain=input action=drop connection-state=invalid comment=DROP_INVALID
add chain=input action=accept protocol=icmpv6 comment=ALLOW_ICMPV6
add chain=input action=accept in-interface=ether1 protocol=udp dst-port=546 src-address=fe80::/10 comment=ALLOW_DHCPV6_CLIENT
add chain=input action=drop in-interface=ether1 comment=DROP_WAN_TO_ROUTER
add chain=forward action=accept connection-state=established,related comment=FWD_EST_REL
add chain=forward action=drop connection-state=invalid comment=FWD_DROP_INVALID
add chain=forward action=accept protocol=icmpv6 comment=FWD_ALLOW_ICMPV6
add chain=forward action=accept in-interface=bridge out-interface=ether1 comment=LAN_TO_WAN
add chain=forward action=drop in-interface=ether1 out-interface=bridge comment=DROP_WAN_TO_LAN
Visit https://whatismyipaddress.com/ and ensure IPv6 address is found.
Visit https://test-ipv6.com/ and ensure all tests are passed.
IPv6 Fast Path
In IPv6 -> settings,
IPv6 Forward = True
Allow Fast Path = True
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