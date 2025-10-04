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ForumsVetta and QuicSetup IPv6 /56 in Mikrotik
Meztli

3 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 2


#322890 4-Oct-2025 04:30
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[Quic broadband] Setup IPv6 /56 in Mikrotik Request /56 Prefix from ISP

 

Add new item in IPv6 -> DHCP Client.

 

Interface = ether1
 
Request = prefix
 
Pool Name = QUIC_IPV6
 
Pool Prefix Length = 64
 
Add Default Route = True
 

 

Others keep default.

 

Pool prefix length = 64 This tells Mikrotik to subdivide the received /56 prefix into smaller /64 chunks for your local networks. A /64 is the standard size for a LAN segment in IPv6.

 

Equivalent command:

 

/ipv6 dhcp-client add add-default-route=yes interface=ether1 pool-name=QUIC_IPV6 pool-prefix-length=64 request=prefix
 

 

Verify status = bound (badge under navigation path), reboot if necessary.

 

Assign IPv6 Address to LAN Interface

 

Add new item in IPv6 -> Addresses.

 

From Pool = QUIC_IPV6
 
Interface = bridge
 
Advertise = True
 

 

Address field will be automatically populated.

 

Equivalent command:

 

/ipv6 address add from-pool=isp-pool interface=bridge advertise=yes
 

 

Enable Router Advertisements on LAN

 

There is one interface in IPv6 -> ND (neighbour discovery).

 

Verify its settings:

 

Managed Address Configuration = False
 
Other Configuration = False
 

 

IPv6 Firewall

 

A basic firewall should:

 

  • Accept established and related connections.
  • Drop invalid connections.
  • Accept ICMPv6 traffic (which is essential for IPv6 to function correctly).
  • Drop all other unsolicited incoming traffic to your LAN.

Equivalent command:

 

/ipv6 firewall filter
 
add chain=input action=accept connection-state=established,related comment=ALLOW_EST_REL
 
add chain=input action=drop connection-state=invalid comment=DROP_INVALID
 
add chain=input action=accept protocol=icmpv6 comment=ALLOW_ICMPV6
 
add chain=input action=accept in-interface=ether1 protocol=udp dst-port=546 src-address=fe80::/10 comment=ALLOW_DHCPV6_CLIENT
 
add chain=input action=drop in-interface=ether1 comment=DROP_WAN_TO_ROUTER
 
add chain=forward action=accept connection-state=established,related comment=FWD_EST_REL
 
add chain=forward action=drop connection-state=invalid comment=FWD_DROP_INVALID
 
add chain=forward action=accept protocol=icmpv6 comment=FWD_ALLOW_ICMPV6
 
add chain=forward action=accept in-interface=bridge out-interface=ether1 comment=LAN_TO_WAN
 
add chain=forward action=drop in-interface=ether1 out-interface=bridge comment=DROP_WAN_TO_LAN
 

 

Visit https://whatismyipaddress.com/ and ensure IPv6 address is found.

 

Visit https://test-ipv6.com/ and ensure all tests are passed.

 

IPv6 Fast Path

 

In IPv6 -> settings,

 

IPv6 Forward = True
 
Allow Fast Path = True


---------------------------

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ANglEAUT
altered-ego
2436 posts

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  #3421286 4-Oct-2025 09:41
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Thank you.

 

Will have to ask the mods to make this a sticky thread.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.



snj

snj
305 posts

Ultimate Geek
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  #3421472 4-Oct-2025 11:59
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I said it on one of the other IPv6 Mikrotik threads but it's a good idea to make sure to set the IPv6 ND ra-preference to high (/ipv6/nd/set X ra-preference=high), especially if you have HomePods/Thread Border Routers/etc on the network, else you risk routing loops and confusion with devices trying to route through them (speaking from experience on this one, why they announce with default priority I'm not sure, but high was the recommendation when I was researching the issue).

Meztli

3 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 2


  #3421536 4-Oct-2025 13:30
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snj:

 

I said it on one of the other IPv6 Mikrotik threads but it's a good idea to make sure to set the IPv6 ND ra-preference to high (/ipv6/nd/set X ra-preference=high), especially if you have HomePods/Thread Border Routers/etc on the network, else you risk routing loops and confusion with devices trying to route through them (speaking from experience on this one, why they announce with default priority I'm not sure, but high was the recommendation when I was researching the issue).

 

 

 

 

Good suggestion! I would like to include it in the documentation. (The forum system doesn't allow modifying the post after published for a while, so I paste the added content here.)

 

RA Preference

 

In IPv6, routers use Neighbor Discovery (ND) protocol messages, specifically Router Advertisements (RAs), to announce their presence on a network. Devices like the Apple HomePod, Apple TV 4K must act as a router and therefore send their own RAs, by default is a medium preference. If the primary router also uses the default medium preference, an IPv6 client on local network will see multiple routers advertising themselves with the same level of preference. A client might choose the HomePod as its default gateway. All of its internet-bound traffic would then be sent to the HomePod, which in turn must forward it to the MikroTik router. This adds an unnecessary hop, increasing latency.

 

In IPv6 -> ND -> all, set

 

RA Preference = High
 

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