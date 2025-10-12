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ForumsVetta and QuicQuic Fiber on TFF in Levin - Wellington POP?
cdine

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#322985 12-Oct-2025 17:33
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To my surprise and great pleasure, TFF/Tuatahi First Fibre is in the process of laying fibre in my neighborhood in rural Levin. To say I'm excited to be back on fibre after moving rural is easily an understatement.

 

Just within the last two weeks I've had the actual fibre conduit drops placed at my property boundary, and they believe it will be possible to schedule the home run/ONT installation by the end of December.

 

I plan to go with a HyperFibre Quic plan from the start, with the aim to get an XGS-PON ONT installed initially.

 

Now my current question, for the Quic folks - will the fact that TFF is my LFC mean that my traffic will still have to traverse up to the Auckland POP, due to that being the only TFF handover point? (Is that correct? I'm basing that off of the status map/diagram @ https://www.quic.nz/status/). Having access to the Wellington POP would of course be preferred, since I'm physically much closer to it than Auckland.

 

Thanks!

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saf

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  #3424480 12-Oct-2025 17:42
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Great question.

 

Levin TFF connections go back to Whanganui where TFF handovers are, which we then transport to Auckland (not Wellington, sorry!)




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cdine

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  #3424481 12-Oct-2025 17:50
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Thanks, that makes sense. Do you foresee any future plans to have a TFF handover to your POP in Wellington? I imagine the market share of TFF customers may make that a tough business argument.

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  #3424485 12-Oct-2025 17:57
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Congratulations on having some newer technology made available to you.

 

On this topic, I will raise another question for consideration though.

 

If you are having fibre installed for the first time, replacing some older technology, does it matter if the POP is 10ms away, in the grand scheme of things, compared to the service you had before?




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Lias
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  #3424489 12-Oct-2025 18:19
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Worth noting that if your traffic was going south to Wellington it would probably actually slightly increase your latency for anything in Auckland or international (Levin -> WLG -> AKL -> International)




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup. Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

cdine

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  #3424490 12-Oct-2025 18:23
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Of course this will be a welcome upgrade regardless, but it makes sense to evaluate all the available options and choose the best available. And I figured, and was right, that Quic would actually provide a technical answer.

 

While I'm here waiting to be able to order, I may as well dig in and research. I actually enjoy doing so, even if in the end I'm still +10ms - I'll still learn something in the process ;)

cdine

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  #3424491 12-Oct-2025 18:26
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Lias:

 

Worth noting that if your traffic was going south to Wellington it would probably actually slightly increase your latency for anything in Auckland or international (Levin -> WLG -> AKL -> International)

 

 

Of course. But any latency reduction for services in/near the Wellington POP (CDNs, select anycast providers, etc.) would be welcome.

 
 
 
 

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saf

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  #3424493 12-Oct-2025 18:30
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cdine:

 

Thanks, that makes sense. Do you foresee any future plans to have a TFF handover to your POP in Wellington? I imagine the market share of TFF customers may make that a tough business argument.

 

 

TFF laying fibre in Levin is a bit of an interesting one…

 

If it were on the Chorus network, traffic can be switched in Levin and we do bring that back to Wellington.

 

However, with TFF taking traffic from Levin back to Whanganui for handover, it’s ever so slightly above our “line in the sand” for taking traffic north. 

 

The latency for Levin -> Whanganui -> Wellington could very well be higher than just continuing to take it north…




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cdine

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  #3424496 12-Oct-2025 18:41
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Interesting - well, it sounds like some testing and reporting back may be in my future :)

 

I saw some notes of folks only being able to get HyperFibre plans in some areas near the CBD (chch for example) - should any new TFF infrastructure bee expected to support XGS-PON? I don't know much about TFF's situation generally in Levin, but I do understand this project to be pretty much all net-new infra on this side of SH57 here (Queen St. East / Gladstone Rd / Tararua Road; presumably in preparation for the upcoming Taraika development).

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  #3424543 13-Oct-2025 09:39
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TFF would be better taking this to Hamilton rather than sending the traffic west before heading north

 

my rough estimates are this will be about 16ms by the time it hits the Auckland POP

 

 




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saf

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  #3424581 13-Oct-2025 12:25
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nztim:

 

TFF would be better taking this to Hamilton rather than sending the traffic west before heading north

 

 

Let's not talk about their Drury fibre rollout... 🫣😜




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  #3424718 13-Oct-2025 23:17
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Where's the OLT located could be unbundling opportunity for Quic/Vetta 😁

 
 
 
 

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Vindy500
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  #3425769 17-Oct-2025 12:32
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It'll be great to have you on the network! I just had a little check for you and I can confirm that Hyperfibre is available in Levin

nztim
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  #3425770 17-Oct-2025 12:47
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Vindy500:

 

It'll be great to have you on the network! I just had a little check for you and I can confirm that Hyperfibre is available in Levin

 

 

@Vindy500 What areas of Levin are you covering?




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Vindy500
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  #3425771 17-Oct-2025 12:57
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They're marked up on Broadband maps,

 

 

 

Queen St East, east of Arapaepae S road, Gladstone Road, Tararua road

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

cdine

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  #3428892 29-Oct-2025 16:37
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Since both TFF and Quic folks are on this thread.. ;)

 

Would using a customer-supplied ONU that is within specs of the provided ONT (optical side) work on the network?

 

For example, this XGS-PON SFP+ module: https://www.fs.com/au/products/185594.html 

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