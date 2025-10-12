To my surprise and great pleasure, TFF/Tuatahi First Fibre is in the process of laying fibre in my neighborhood in rural Levin. To say I'm excited to be back on fibre after moving rural is easily an understatement.

Just within the last two weeks I've had the actual fibre conduit drops placed at my property boundary, and they believe it will be possible to schedule the home run/ONT installation by the end of December.

I plan to go with a HyperFibre Quic plan from the start, with the aim to get an XGS-PON ONT installed initially.

Now my current question, for the Quic folks - will the fact that TFF is my LFC mean that my traffic will still have to traverse up to the Auckland POP, due to that being the only TFF handover point? (Is that correct? I'm basing that off of the status map/diagram @ https://www.quic.nz/status/). Having access to the Wellington POP would of course be preferred, since I'm physically much closer to it than Auckland.

Thanks!