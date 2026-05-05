Endpoint8916

Hi,

I've recently switching to Quic and have been monitoring the connection using smokeping. My previous ISP had no issues with packet loss but I'm getting a constant almost 1% PL to the gateway and beyond.

I've seen some other posts about PL that date back to 2023 but would have thought this shouldn't be an issue now. Is anyone else seeing the same and is this a known issue? Pings seem pretty good to servers I need to play on but the constant PL isn't ideal.

I'm connecting via untagged DHCP using a nanopi running OpenWRT. You can see when I switched from the previous provider which had not PL issues to the gateway (their gateway not the quic one obviously).