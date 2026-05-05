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ForumsVetta and QuicConstant packet loss to gateway and other destinations
Endpoint8916

1 post

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 1


#324624 5-May-2026 17:05
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Hi,

 

I've recently switching to Quic and have been monitoring the connection using smokeping. My previous ISP had no issues with packet loss but I'm getting a constant almost 1% PL to the gateway and beyond.

 

I've seen some other posts about PL that date back to 2023 but would have thought this shouldn't be an issue now. Is anyone else seeing the same and is this a known issue? Pings seem pretty good to servers I need to play on but the constant PL isn't ideal.

 

I'm connecting via untagged DHCP using a nanopi running OpenWRT. You can see when I switched from the previous provider which had not PL issues to the gateway (their gateway not the quic one obviously).

 

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AndrewTG
29 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 7


  #3487811 5-May-2026 17:14
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Yeah it's been discussed on the Quic Discord. Unfortunately it's just kinda been getting a bit better and a bit worse over time since those 2023 posts. There were improvements very recently but still not fixed.

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