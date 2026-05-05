Hi Everyone,

My current cable provider is ending their cable service so I decided to look around for a fibre provider to replace it. I eventually decided upon Quic. I signed up (even using a Geekzone reference) and the welcome, order confirmation, customer invoice, static IP address ready (I purchased one-off), and credit card payment confirmation all came through very quickly on 27th April. According to their setup page https://www.quic.nz/setup/ there are numerous references to a "go-live email" which I have not yet received. This makes me think I should just be patient and keep waiting. But it's now just over a week later and still nothing.

In any case I thought I'd set up some gear so that I could test the new link when it comes live. I'm hoping to have both cable and fibre running at the same time to ease the migration stress. Anyway I used a Mikrotik RB450G and a laptop and set something up (VLAN 10 and DHCP client). Hopefully I configured it correctly - My Mikrotik foo is long gone, so there was a little too much help from Chat GPT. Anyway, DHCP requests are going out but nothing is coming back in.

I decided to look at the Portal Home / Client Area on Quic, which I must say looks really useful, and under diagnostics there is an Enable ID and status says: No pending changes. This makes me think they have completed the setup and I'm doing something stupid/wrong at my end. Under data configuration the GE port says eth1, and that's where I have the Mikrotik plugged in. Under ONT status there is an exclamation mark with "switched_off" "updated 6 days ago" (Another thing making me think the problem is at my end, yet the ONT is definitely on). But then under ONT Port Status the CPE detected is 1 (so they can see it???). Then ONT Test Results says Network Provisioning is "No", CPE connected is "Yes" and ONT online is "switched_off". I'm not finding this very clear to understand.

I've got PWR, PON and LAN1 lit on the ONT. Seems reasonable.

For someone who has been through the setup with Quick before, am I just being hasty and things aren't ready yet, or is it all on me?

Note: the Mikrotik is just temporary; I'm trying to track down a mini-PC with multiple ports to use as a router, but alas Ali Express seems to be completely out of the model I want.

Any thoughts, ideas appreciated.