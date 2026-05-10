Anyone else experiencing issues? Went down here in Nelson/Tasman about 30mins ago
Anyone else experiencing issues? Went down here in Nelson/Tasman about 30mins ago
Yep
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R19099E37JEK for free setup)
Yep, it's not happy here. Geekzone is fine but the status page won't load. Sounds like they know about it though?
This appears to be a large attack towards Vetta / Quic.
Per the status page it is being investigated.
The team are continuing to investigate. Investigations thus far are indicating this could be a large attack against our network.
Updates to follow.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
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Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Down here in Whangarei too.
I accessed quic.nz thru my VPN in Japan, and that won't let me get to the account login page either.
Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations
Gurezaemon: I accessed quic.nz thru my VPN in Japan, and that won't let me get to the account login page either.
It's not just broadband. It'll be hosted services too.
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
Yep. Me too. Ditto. Affirmative.
https://account.quic.nz/ shows:
Critical Error
SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 2013 Lost connection to MySQL server during query (SQL: select * from `tblconfiguration`)
Same issues being felt in Dunedin. Service is very patchy at the moment.
YouTube was still happily playing, but now it's dead too. Time to do some housework, I guess.
Someone is being hit hard
https://horizon.netscout.com/?filters=destination.country.NZ
Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.
ANglEAUT:
Someone is being hit hard
https://horizon.netscout.com/?filters=destination.country.NZ
Was just looking at that as well. Few smaller things than bang, big one then smaller ones again.
XPD / Gavin
I just ran a speed test and got this: https://www.speedtest.net/result/19175469854
Looks like the upload speed is almost non-existent
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