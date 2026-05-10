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ForumsVetta and QuicQuic / Vetta down?
Senecio

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#324665 10-May-2026 15:20
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Anyone else experiencing issues? Went down here in Nelson/Tasman about 30mins ago  

 

 

 

https://status.quic.nz/issues/69fff222bacc94923dcaf813

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idanoo
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  #3489385 10-May-2026 15:21
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Yep




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Behodar
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  #3489386 10-May-2026 15:21
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Yep, it's not happy here. Geekzone is fine but the status page won't load. Sounds like they know about it though?

michaelmurfy
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  #3489387 10-May-2026 15:21
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This appears to be a large attack towards Vetta / Quic.

 

Per the status page it is being investigated.

 

The team are continuing to investigate. Investigations thus far are indicating this could be a large attack against our network.
Updates to follow.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Gurezaemon
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  #3489388 10-May-2026 15:22
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Down here in Whangarei too.

 

I accessed quic.nz thru my VPN in Japan, and that won't let me get to the account login page either.




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michaelmurfy
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  #3489389 10-May-2026 15:23
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Gurezaemon: I accessed quic.nz thru my VPN in Japan, and that won't let me get to the account login page either.

 

It's not just broadband. It'll be hosted services too.




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zespri
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  #3489390 10-May-2026 15:23
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Yep. Me too. Ditto. Affirmative.

 

 

 

https://account.quic.nz/ shows:

 

 

 

Critical Error

 

SQLSTATE[HY000]: General error: 2013 Lost connection to MySQL server during query (SQL: select * from `tblconfiguration`)

 
 
 
 

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  #3489391 10-May-2026 15:29
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Same issues being felt in Dunedin. Service is very patchy at the moment. 

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  #3489392 10-May-2026 15:44
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YouTube was still happily playing, but now it's dead too. Time to do some housework, I guess.

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  #3489393 10-May-2026 15:51
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Its reestablished a DHCP lease after over an hour since it went down, but thruput is basically non existent. Took about 30 secs to load this page.




Richard rich.ms

ANglEAUT
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  #3489394 10-May-2026 15:51
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Someone is being hit hard

 

https://horizon.netscout.com/?filters=destination.country.NZ

 

 




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  #3489395 10-May-2026 15:53
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Got a cloudflare error posting it so reloaded. Guess it did work. 




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

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  #3489396 10-May-2026 15:54
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ANglEAUT:

 

Someone is being hit hard

 

https://horizon.netscout.com/?filters=destination.country.NZ

 

 

 

 

Was just looking at that as well. Few smaller things than bang, big one then smaller ones again.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

zespri
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  #3489397 10-May-2026 15:54
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I just ran a speed test and got this: https://www.speedtest.net/result/19175469854

 

Looks like the upload speed is almost non-existent

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  #3489445 10-May-2026 16:15
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Thats odd, my torrents have been seeding okish since its come back, but I have paused them all since the tracker updates are not working right and keep what bandwidth there is at the moment for me to use for me.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3489447 10-May-2026 16:18
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Confirmed as a large DDOS. Limited intl capacity while they work on it.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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