iamsammajor

Hi everyone,
I hope this message finds you well.
My Current Setup:
I have a small Unraid homelab with 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs for NAS and cache. It currently hosts 1 Windows VM, 1 Ubuntu VM, and 1 Home Assistant instance. Additionally, it runs a few Docker containers for torrent downloading and other utilities.
What I'm Thinking of Doing:
Since I recently upgraded to a CPU with more cores and increased RAM, I'm considering moving to Proxmox and virtualizing Unraid. My plan is to let Proxmox handle all the other VMs.
My Questions:
1, Is this a good idea, or is the Proxmox approach better? Will I gain any actual benefits?
2, I'm inclined to passthrough 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs directly to Unraid and add an additional SSD for VMs to share. Do I need an HBA in this case? I've found that most online guides suggest it's better to have one.
3, Is there anything I should watch out for?
Thanks advance for your help.
Cheers,
Sam