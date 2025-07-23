Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
virtualizing Unraid under Proxmox, is it a good idea?
iamsammajor

#320255 23-Jul-2025 10:53
Hi everyone,

 

I hope this message finds you well.

 

My Current Setup:

 

I have a small Unraid homelab with 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs for NAS and cache. It currently hosts 1 Windows VM, 1 Ubuntu VM, and 1 Home Assistant instance. Additionally, it runs a few Docker containers for torrent downloading and other utilities.

 

What I'm Thinking of Doing:

 

Since I recently upgraded to a CPU with more cores and increased RAM, I'm considering moving to Proxmox and virtualizing Unraid. My plan is to let Proxmox handle all the other VMs.

 

My Questions:

 

1, Is this a good idea, or is the Proxmox approach better? Will I gain any actual benefits?
2, I'm inclined to passthrough 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs directly to Unraid and add an additional SSD for VMs to share. Do I need an HBA in this case? I've found that most online guides suggest it's better to have one.
3, Is there anything I should watch out for?

 

 

 

Thanks advance for your help.

 

Cheers,

 

Sam

reven
  #3396515 23-Jul-2025 11:49
Personally i wouldn't.    Yes it can be done, but the added complexity I dont think is worth it.   Id rather get a cheaper NAS computer and a separate Promox server.   I do this, dedicated unRAID NAS and a dedicated Proxmos server running most of my home lab.

Ive had issues with Proxmox and Ive had to start again a few times, if my NAS had to be restaretd that would be a PITA.   My unRAID server has been solid for years.



networkn
Networkn
  #3396516 23-Jul-2025 11:52
I agree with Reven, the added complexity won't be worthwhile, let alone the extra overhead and management. 

iamsammajor

  #3396537 23-Jul-2025 12:56
thanks for the ideas guys really appreciate

 

i dont have the space to fit another box to do NAS, i guess in short i better keep Unraid as it is then vm from there?



openmedia
  #3396540 23-Jul-2025 13:05
I'd always run any NAS platform on the bare metal. Personally I'm playing with TrueNAS rather than Proxmox as it handles the ZFS side of the storage well and has sufficient VM and basic container management.

 

 




iamsammajor

  #3396548 23-Jul-2025 13:38
yeah i think Unraid's Docker and VM for me is enough,

 

the only downside i have is that i use Twingate for VPN and the connector is setting inside a docker on unraid, so the docker is not going to run after reboot unless i manually login and spin up the array. but if im away from home, i cant do it remotely.

