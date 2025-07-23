iamsammajor

Hi everyone,

I hope this message finds you well.

My Current Setup:

I have a small Unraid homelab with 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs for NAS and cache. It currently hosts 1 Windows VM, 1 Ubuntu VM, and 1 Home Assistant instance. Additionally, it runs a few Docker containers for torrent downloading and other utilities.

What I'm Thinking of Doing:

Since I recently upgraded to a CPU with more cores and increased RAM, I'm considering moving to Proxmox and virtualizing Unraid. My plan is to let Proxmox handle all the other VMs.

My Questions:

1, Is this a good idea, or is the Proxmox approach better? Will I gain any actual benefits?

2, I'm inclined to passthrough 2x HDDs and 2x SSDs directly to Unraid and add an additional SSD for VMs to share. Do I need an HBA in this case? I've found that most online guides suggest it's better to have one.

3, Is there anything I should watch out for?

Thanks advance for your help.

Cheers,

Sam