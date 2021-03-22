quickymart:

I have several old videotapes I'd like to convert from that dead format to digital. Most of the places I've found online charge quite high (IMO) for what seems to be a relatively straightforward process.

I did buy a dongle from Trademe years ago that you plugged into your VCR and the other end into your PC to convert but it never worked properly. I've since moved house and it's long since lost.

I'd like to do this myself, but can someone recommend a decent, inexpensive piece of kit I can purchase to convert my videotapes to digital? Some of them are slowly dying and I'd like to have them in digital format so they're preserved.

Thanks :)