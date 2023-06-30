Some of you will know me from the NZ iTunes Store thread. I am retired and I live in Christchurch.

Over the years I collected hundreds of Blu-ray SteelBooks and standard Blu-ray releases (not to mention hundreds of DVD's before that) from all over the world.

I have sold many of my discs to other collector's, and now I concentrate mainly on digital releases from iTunes. I believe that physical media will be around for a while yet, and so, as I have a lot of spare time these days, I am going to start a thread reporting new 4K UHD Blu-ray releases in NZ.

Most will be new titles, with the occasional studio catalogue 4K remaster. I thank various online websites for the information included here. I will attempt to display prices and information for each entry as on the JB Hi-Fi NZ website, Blu-ray.com, Letterboxd and various other websites. I find JB to be cheaper than Mighty Ape (except for occasional sale items). Shipping from JB is $1.50 per title, and free pickup from any of their physical stores.

Without further ado, let's get on with the first entry. 😀