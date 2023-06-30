Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4K UHD Blu-ray Release Dates NZ
Some of you will know me from the NZ iTunes Store thread. I am retired and I live in Christchurch.

 

Over the years I collected hundreds of Blu-ray SteelBooks and standard Blu-ray releases (not to mention hundreds of DVD's before that) from all over the world.

 

I have sold many of my discs to other collector's, and now I concentrate mainly on digital releases from iTunes. I believe that physical media will be around for a while yet, and so, as I have a lot of spare time these days, I am going to start a thread reporting new 4K UHD Blu-ray releases in NZ.

 

Most will be new titles, with the occasional studio catalogue 4K remaster. I thank various online websites for the information included here. I will attempt to display prices and information for each entry as on the JB Hi-Fi NZ website, Blu-ray.com, Letterboxd and various other websites. I find JB to be cheaper than Mighty Ape (except for occasional sale items). Shipping from JB is $1.50 per title, and free pickup from any of their physical stores.

 

Without further ado, let's get on with the first entry. 😀




MAN CAVE: 2019 Panasonic GZ1000 65" OLED TV - Panasonic DP-UB 820 4K Blu-ray Player - Yamaha Aventage RX-A1080 Receiver - Dolby Atmos / DTS:X 5.1.2 Surround Speaker System - Apple TV 4K 32gb (6th Gen) - LIVING ROOM: 2021 Sony 75" X95J LCD TV - Playstation 5 Console - Apple TV 4K 32gb (5th Gen) - Sky TV (With Sport) - TECH: iPad Gen. 10 - iPhone 8 Plus - Apple Watch SE - Air Pods 2 - Airpods Max - SKY Fibre Everyday Broadband: Mazda 2 Limited 2022.

WEDNESDAY JULY 5th

 

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE: Power Up Edition (2023) $39.98: SteelBook Edition also available $59.98

 

 

For the first time, the iconic global entertainment brands Illumination and Nintendo join forces to create The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a new, big-screen adventure starring one of pop culture’s most prominent plumbers of the past four decades.

 

Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film invites audiences into a vibrant, thrilling new universe unlike any created before in an action-packed, exuberant cinematic comedy event.

 

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach, Mario taps into his own power.

 

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an extraordinary comedic cast, including Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, plus a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years.

 

Universal Pictures: 4K UHD & Blu-ray

 

Video: Dolby Vision/HDR10

 

Audio: Dolby Atmos

 

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

 

Run Time: 1:32

 

Classification: PG

 

 




FRIDAY JULY 7th

 

AVATAR: Ultimate Collector's Edition (2009) $29.98

 

 

ENTER THE WORLD OF PANDORA - In the 22nd century, a paraplegic Marine is dispatched to the moon Pandora on a unique mission, but becomes torn between following orders and protecting an alien civilization.

 

Walt Disney Pictures: 4K UHD/Blu-ray/Bonus Blu-ray

 

Video: HDR10

 

Audio: Dolby Atmos

 

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

 

Run Time: 2:42

 

NZ Classification: M




FRIDAY JULY 7th

 

AVATAR: The Way of Water (2022) $46.98: 3D Edition also available $46.98 

 

 

RETURN TO PANDORA - Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

 

Walt Disney Pictures: 4K UHD/Blu-ray/Bonus Blu-ray

 

Video: HDR10

 

Audio: Dolby Atmos

 

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

 

Run Time: 3:13

 

NZ Classification: M




THURSDAY JULY 13th

 

RESERVOIR DOGS: Limited Edition - 3D Lenticular Cover (1992) $74.98

 

 

Four Perfect Killers. One Perfect Crime. Critically acclaimed for its raw power and breathtaking ferocity, Reservoir Dogs is the brilliant American gangster movie classic from writer-director Quentin Tarantino. They were perfect strangers, assembled to pull off the perfect crime. Then their simple robbery explodes into bloody ambush, and the ruthless killers realize one of them is a police informer. But which one?

 

Madman Entertainment: 4K UHD/Blu-ray

 

Video: Dolby Vision/HDR10

 

Audio: Dolby True HD 5.1

 

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

 

Run Time: 1:39

 

NZ Classification: R18




MONDAY JULY 19th

 

EVIL DEAD RISE (2023) $47.98

 

 

MOMMY LOVES YOU TO DEATH - Three siblings find an ancient vinyl that gives birth to bloodthirsty demons that run amok in a Los Angeles apartment building and thrusts them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

 

Roadshow: 4K UHD/Blu-ray

 

Video: HDR10

 

Audio: Dolby Atmos

 

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1

 

Run Time: 1:36

 

Australian Classification: R18+




MONDAY JULY 19th

 

EAST OF EDEN (1955) $29.98

 

 

Based on John Steinbeck’s novel and directed by Elia Kazan, East of Eden was James Dean’s breakout big-screen performance, one that will forever be remembered in Hollywood history. In the Salinas Valley in and around World War I, Cal Trask feels he must compete against overwhelming odds with his brother for the love of their father. Cal is frustrated at every turn, from his reaction to the war, how to get ahead in business and in life, and how to relate to his estranged mother.

 

Roadshow: 4K UHD/Blu-ray

 

Video: HDR10

 

Audio: Dolby Atmos/DTS-HD MA 5.1

 

Aspect Ratio: 2.55:1

 

Run Time: 1:57

 

Australian Classification: PG

 

 




MONDAY JULY 19th

 

RIO BRAVO (1959) $29.98

 

 

On one side is an army of gunmen dead set on springing a murderous cohort from jail. On the other is Sheriff John T. Chance (John Wayne) and two deputies: a recovering drunkard (Dean Martin) and an old codger (Walter Brennan). Also in their ragtag ranks are a trigger-happy youth (Ricky Nelson) and a woman with a shady past (Angie Dickinson) – and her eye on Chance. Director Howard Hawks lifted the Western to new heights with Red River and does it again here.

 

Roadshow: 4K UHD/Blu-ray

 

Video: HDR10

 

Audio: DTS-HD MA 2.0

 

Aspect Ratio:1.85:1

 

Run Time: 2:20

 

Australian Classification: PG




MONDAY JULY 19th

 

NATIONAL LAMPOONS VACATION (1983) $29.98

 

 

Everything is planned, packed – and about to go hilariously wrong. The Griswolds are going on vacation. In the driver’s seat is Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase), an Everyman eager to share the open road and the wonders of family togetherness. Myriad mishaps, crude kin (Randy Quaid), encounters with a temptress (Christie Brinkley), financial woes, Aunt Edna (Imogene Coca) on the roof, one security guard (John Candy) and 2,460 miles later, it’s a wonder the Griswolds are together. There’s never been a family vacation like it. Except maybe yours.

 

Roadshow: 4K UHD/Blu-ray

 

Video: HDR10

 

Audio: TBA (US has DTS-HD MA 2.0)

 

Aspect Ratio:1.85:1

 

Run Time: 1:48

 

Australian Classification: M




MONDAY JULY 19th

 

SCREAM VI (2023) $39.98

 

 

The four survivors from the most recent Woodshoro Ghostface killings have moved to New York City for a new start. Just as they begin to feel a sense of normalcy, they receive that infamous call. Ghostface is more brutal and relentless than ever and will stop at nothing to hunt them down. Critics are saying Scream VI is "fresh, truly terrifying"' and "Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are a force to be reckoned with.

 

Paramount: 4K UHD/Blu-ray

 

Video: Dolby Vision/HDR10

 

Audio: Dolby Atmos

 

Aspect Ratio:2.39:1

 

Run Time: 2:02

 

Australian Classification: MA 15+




A lot of conflicting information on the various sites, but I think I have it correct in most cases. Apologies for any misinformation.




