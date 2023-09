I would like to put a 32-40" TV in the spare room.

There is no wiring for terrestrial or satellite TV to that room, so everything would have to be delivered via wifi.

Services required would be:

TVNZ channels - live (TVNZ+?)

Sky channels - live (SkyGo?)

I know that there are devices that plug into tvs that you can install SkyGo and TVNZ+ on.

But are there TV's that have these natively built-in?

TIA