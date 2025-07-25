https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPSTT4889832/StarTechcom-SVID2USB232-USB-Video-Capture-Adapter?qr=GShopping&gad_source=1&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIhYed7pClhwMVuqZmAh35ZQQPEAQYAiABEgL5hPD_BwE
I purchased one of these a few days ago and am finally using it this morning. I connected it up to my VHS and it seems to be capturing everything okay as far as I can tell - however how can I change the file size? 2 minutes of video is 500GB? 😮 This is only an old VHS recording from 1999, so not like it's 4K or anything.
I'm using the bundled software that came with it - MovAVI Video Editor SE version 11. It's quite easy to use - but I would like to know how to reduce the file size of what I'm capturing.
I had a 3 hour video made into an .mkv file by someone else last year and that one came out to 1.75GB in total for the 3 hours, so I'm thinking there must be some setting I need to adjust or something in the software to reduce the file size?