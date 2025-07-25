When I last did S-VHS video capture many years ago, the best method I found was to get the capture device to output uncompressed video to a big disk, then do a compression using good settings on good compression software. If there is an option for lossless compression (for example the HuffYUV codec), you should use that for slightly smaller output files. You may need to find and install the HuffYUV codec to get that option. My recollection is that with HuffYUV, my capture files were about 1 Gbyte per minute - so make sure you have enough space on the output disk. Any capture device that does real time compression will not be using good settings and will do a fairly crappy job. Unless you have a supercomputer or specialised hardware, good compression can not be done in real time.

When compressing the file after capture, you need to consider which compression codec you are going to use. The best one available now is probably AV1 - it gives the smallest size for the same quality result and is completely free of patents and so on. Also good is H.265, but not if you are doing commercial work as you would then need to pay. And it is not as good a AV1. H.264 is the one most used, but it is now a bit outdated - H.265 and AV1 do a better job. But you might still want to use H.264 if you are wanting to play the compressed files on devices that do not do AV1 or H.265.

Where the codec allows two pass compression it is best to use that - the first pass works out where the complex bits of the video are where more bits are needed and the second pass can then use that data to do a really good compression at the bit rate or quality you choose. Codecs that do not have two passes may have an option for lookahead, where they will buffer the data for the lookahead time period and then use the data in the buffer to work out where to spend the available bits best. So for the best results, you choose the longest lookahead that you can. And, of course, you set all the quality settings to as high as possible, and if that means the compression programme is going to take hours to do the compression, then just leave it overnight to do that - those are the settings you want to use. Generally, you will only capture a tape once and then may well be throwing it away - so you want to do the best job possible.