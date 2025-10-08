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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)TiVo leaving DVR business
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BDFL - Memuneh
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#322945 8-Oct-2025 17:39
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This doesn't really affects us, but insteresting enough to mark the transition: TiVo Exiting Legacy DVR Business - Media Play News

 

 

TiVo, the digital video recording pioneer, has moved on from its legacy DVR technology, focusing instead on its branded operating system software promoting third-party content searches, recommendation, including free ad-supported streaming options and more for smart televisions.

 

“As of Oct. 1, 2025, TiVo has stopped selling Edge DVR hardware products,” the company said in an AI-based message. The recording said that the company and its associates no longer manufacture DVR hardware, “and our remaining inventory is now depleted.”

 




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Handle9
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  #3423212 8-Oct-2025 17:54
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DVRs are yesterday’s technology. It’s hardly surprising they are going the way of the VCR. 



shk292
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  #3423262 8-Oct-2025 21:10
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Just heaters now then?  They look good

yitz
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  #3423271 8-Oct-2025 22:06
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shk292:

 

Just heaters now then? 

 

 

Don't forget the TEBO massage chair 

 

I'm sure the TiVo had its daytime TV slot alongside Telecom broadband on the Good Morning show.. too bad it was a flop... think they ended up heavily subsidised/giving them away to BB customers on 24 month contracts?



SepticSceptic
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  #3423273 8-Oct-2025 22:13
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That's a shame, the TIVO of the 2000-2015  Era was great. Thumbs up, recommendations.  It was all pretty seamless. 

 

Ad skipping.. YEAH. 

 

thanks TIVO.

 

You will be missed.

 

 

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