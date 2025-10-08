This doesn't really affects us, but insteresting enough to mark the transition: TiVo Exiting Legacy DVR Business - Media Play News

TiVo, the digital video recording pioneer, has moved on from its legacy DVR technology, focusing instead on its branded operating system software promoting third-party content searches, recommendation, including free ad-supported streaming options and more for smart televisions.

“As of Oct. 1, 2025, TiVo has stopped selling Edge DVR hardware products,” the company said in an AI-based message. The recording said that the company and its associates no longer manufacture DVR hardware, “and our remaining inventory is now depleted.”