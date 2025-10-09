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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)4k Player plays standard DVD's and 4k DVD but not Blu Ray DVD
juliant

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#322948 9-Oct-2025 07:46
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i have a 15+ year old Marantz SR 5004 receiver and a Panasonic DP UB820 4k player.

 

I barely use the 4k player as mostly just use an old PC via HDMI to the Marantz with the HDMI out from the Marantz to HDMI on the TV

 

Anyway I went to play a Blu Ray DVD and it would not work. The timer is counting on the Panasonic but there is no signal to the TV. 

 

First thought was swap the HDMI cable but this didnt help

 

What is really odd is, while keeping everything exactly the same, I can play my old DVD's and the one 4k DVD I have (Alien Convenant) ie I get video and sound (Dolby Digital True HD) for the 4k DVD. But none of the Blu-Rays play

 

How on earth could that be? I have a dozen blu-rays they cant all be faulty.

 

Made no difference if I changed sound settings on the Panasonic from Bitstream to PCM

 

If I connect the Panasonic directly to the TV all discs work including the Blu-rays so obviously it is not an issue with the player. (I use the video out HDMI on the Panasonic)

 

I guess it might be a HDCP issue as the Marantz only has HDMI 1.4 but then why does the 4K disc play? This also rules out if being an issue with the cable?

 

I guess I should try putting the video out from the player directly to the TV and use the audio out NDMI on the player to the Marantz although I prefer not to do that as at present the cables are all routed in the wall to the tv to keep things clean

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Behodar
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  #3423304 9-Oct-2025 08:01
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Try disabling HDR on either the TV or player and see whether it makes any difference.



wellygary
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  #3423311 9-Oct-2025 09:00
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So the difficulty is with the Marantz ... ( you can play discs direct from the panny to the TV)

 

Is the TV 4K, or is there scaling happening somewhere?

 

What are the output settings on the Panasonic, and what are the settings on the Marantz, 

 

 

 

I'd also change the Thread title,

 

You have proven that the blurays do play, its just when you try to pass the blur ray AV through the Marantz receiver that the feed gets junked.,.

juliant

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  #3423334 9-Oct-2025 10:01
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I turned off Dolby Vision and HDR10+ in the Panasonic (they were on). Did not help

 

I cant seem to find a setting for HDR on the TV. It is an LG Oled 4K 4 or 5 years old - is it a C8



juliant

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  #3423339 9-Oct-2025 10:27
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So yes it is a 4K tv Panasonic C8 oled

 

In terms of settings - as mentioned I have tried both bitstream and PCM on the Panasonic made no difference

 

Under HDMI advanced settings:

 

HDCP output Auto

 

Audio Output On

 

Video Format Auto

 

4k Output 4.4.4

 

HDMI video out. Auto

 

HDMI audio out. Audio only

 

There are other settings is there anything in particular you are thinking of?

 

The Marantz havent made any changes for years - obviously lots of settings - any particular ones you want?

 

Function Input Setup

 

Blu Ray HDMI 3

 

DVD HDMI 1

 

VCR HDMI 2 although I renamed this to PC

 

Only using HDMI 2 and 3

 

HDMI out from Marantz goes to HDMI 2 input on tv. TV does not have an HDMI arc - only an optical out

 

The HDMI cable is a cheap one - I did buy a better one but the other half took it away with her (this wasnt in the hometheatre system she uses it for her work setup. But surely if it works on a 4k dvd it would work on blu-ray dvd. Still wonder if it might be the cable though - they seem to be finicky

mentalinc
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  #3423343 9-Oct-2025 10:38
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Do you have a PC you can connect to the AVR to check the HDCP handshakes?




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wellygary
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  #3423347 9-Oct-2025 10:49
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The Manual says the UB820 has 2 HDMI outputs, one for Audio only and one for Video + Audio, 

 

What happens if you take the Audio+ Video direct from the player direct to the TV and the Audio to the receiver,, rather than daisy chaining them through the Marantz...

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
juliant

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  #3423348 9-Oct-2025 10:58
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OK I put another HDMi cable into the video out of the Panasonic directly to an HDMI port on the TV and moved the other HDMI cable that was in the video out port and connected to the HDMI in on the Marantz - I moved that to the audio out HDMI port on the Panasonic, and guess what - I now have sound and video for my blu ray dvd's and yes I double checked and the 4k DVD still works too.

 

Actually I noticed on the TV the HDR logo popped up when I played that 4k dvd which I didnt notice before..guess it makes sense the receiver could not pass through a HDR picture but then it did still pass through the non HDR video - but not for the Blu-Rays? confused....

juliant

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  #3423350 9-Oct-2025 11:02
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Yes I do have a PC connected to the receiver - I am going through it as I post this. So yes never had a problem with the PC and playing movies on the hard drive or streaming services.

 

Not quite sure what you mean about checking the HDMI handshaking - but yes the handshaking is working between the PC, Receiver and TV at least

mentalinc
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  #3423356 9-Oct-2025 11:48
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Any firmware updates?




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Behodar
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  #3423363 9-Oct-2025 11:55
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juliant:

 

Actually I noticed on the TV the HDR logo popped up when I played that 4k dvd which I didnt notice before..guess it makes sense the receiver could not pass through a HDR picture but then it did still pass through the non HDR video - but not for the Blu-Rays? confused....

 

 

It was just something to try. Don't dwell on it too much: I think it's a red herring in this case.

 

It's just that in the past I've seen issues where the player/TV has difficulty switching between the HDR-enabled player menus and the non-HDR Blu-ray. I no longer think that's what is happening here.

juliant

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  #3423370 9-Oct-2025 12:22
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Actually I did just update the firware - cant recall if it was before I had the problem or after - havent used the player in a while and it prompted for an update so I did - maybe that caused the issue.

 

Anway at least it works by using both video and audio out ports on the player

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