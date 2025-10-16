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ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)Speaker repair - worth it ?

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#323013 16-Oct-2025 11:46
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Anyone know if its worth repairing speakers these days ?

 

Got a set of JPW bookshelf units but ones busted...... 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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openmedia
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  #3425375 16-Oct-2025 13:27
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Accent Audio in New Lynn still do repairs - https://www.axent.co.nz/

 

Which speakers are they as parts can be hard to find. I ended up picking up some replacements in the UK via ebay on a trip a couple of years ago.

 

Personally I've got a bunch of JPW Mini-monitors I got via Richer Sounds in the late 90s in the UK, and they are awesome.

 

 




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



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  #3425462 16-Oct-2025 15:30
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Perfect timing for me to hit up Axent, as my 30 year old Infinity Reference 40 speakers were sounding a bit "rough" and I popped off the grills to find the foam on the base driver was 100% perished! Have dropped them a line to see if they can help, and get a price.

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  #3425469 16-Oct-2025 15:47
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wallross:

 

Perfect timing for me to hit up Axent, as my 30 year old Infinity Reference 40 speakers were sounding a bit "rough" and I popped off the grills to find the foam on the base driver was 100% perished! Have dropped them a line to see if they can help, and get a price.

 

 

Still miss my Infinity SM-152s, sold them to a guy who already had 2 and wanted quads for his man cave. Guessing he's deaf by now.

 

If Axent doesn't work for you there are repair kits available.

 

https://lautsprecher-technik.com/Speaker-Repair-Parts/Speaker-Refoaming-New-Edge-Foam-Surrounds-Repair/Infinity-Speaker-Surround-Refoam-Edge-Repair-Kits/Infinity-Reference-40-Speaker-Surround-Re-Foam-Repair-Kit---Midrange.html?language=en&srsltid=AfmBOoqSDyYu2eYeBPjyRQWnQSykSVNyj-S5BSRzEtphBzeHuk9JzFXt



openmedia
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  #3425477 16-Oct-2025 16:15
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Years ago I had a speaker with an odd vibration we wouldn't diagnose. In the end I discovered the count down from the tv show 24 was a reliable way to cause the issue.

 

I provided a CD with the audio and the speaker to Accent and they immediately found the problem in the crossover.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

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  #3425593 16-Oct-2025 20:54
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openmedia:

 

Accent Audio in New Lynn still do repairs - https://www.axent.co.nz/

 

Which speakers are they as parts can be hard to find. I ended up picking up some replacements in the UK via ebay on a trip a couple of years ago.

 

Personally I've got a bunch of JPW Mini-monitors I got via Richer Sounds in the late 90s in the UK, and they are awesome.

 

 

 

 

Yeah been looking at them, keep seeing conflicting reviews tho, mainly along lines that they were fantastic, but in more recent times they're almost dodgy to use. 

 

I'll drop them a line and see what sort of response I get. Cheers

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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