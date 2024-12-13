Hi guys and gals,

I’ve been using my Surface Pro 4 since 2015.

It can’t do Windows 11 so I’m upgrading.

I’ve always admired the XPS 13 so I’m thinking of finally splurging on one. (open to other suggestions though too)

I’m trying to decide which chip model is the best one keeping in mind I’ll hang onto it as long as possible just like my Surface Pro 4.

I am also waffling between the screen options. I have a pro iPad 13 for touchy stuff, signing things etc but I do like a nice laptop screen to look at and in case I am doing anything with graphics. I think using a touch screen on a laptop with a keyboard seems like it would be pretty awkward but they’re also the nicer screens.

I’d also consider an XPS 14 but I’m guessing it would have reduced battery life because bigger screen and I like the high portability of the smaller screen. Plus bigger costs more.

Snapdragon (ARM) for now I am reading has incompatibility issues and I’m not sure what the future holds for it vs the Ultra 5 or 7.

Does anybody have any opinion either way between a Snapdragon vs Ultra and any of the 3 screen options?

I’m also not totally opposed to waiting until next year to see how everything shakes out chip wise but waiting for new tech always means you might be waiting forever lol.

Thanks for any thoughts on the options and if you have any user experience on an xps13 feel free to chime in with what you like or dislike about it.

edit to add: won’t be gaming. Possible light Python coding