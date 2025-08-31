Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for a new Laptop - inexpensive yet with modern hardware.
OldGeek

#321578 31-Aug-2025 09:08
I have recently discovered that the laptop I have does NOT support TPM 2.0.  I have been running Windows 11 on it on Windows Insider Preview releases.  Recently I discovered my device was downloading around 10 gigs of data per day, through the System task (ie could have been any part of Windows doing this).  I spent some days trying to find possible causes but in the end decided to try a Windows Refresh install.  This failed because there was no support for TPM 2.0 in the latest known BIOS - not surprising given that the laptop is about 5 years old and the BIOS release was in early 2019.

 

When I bought my current laptop it came with Windows 10 but 11 was not far away.  I thought it met minimum requirements for 11 but I see it is not listed by Acer as 11-compatible.  I have the Aspire 5 A515-51-539B - CPU is an Intel Core i5 8250U, 8 gigs of memory and a 256 gig SSD.  This covers my needs well - I am not a gamer but occasionally use Excel spreadsheets.  This CPU is listed as TPM 2.0 capable but the BIOS does not support it.

So what I am looking for is a similar-spec laptop but with a current BIOS and current-generation Intel I5 or equivalent AMD processor.  The laptop is used primarily as a desktop but I take it with me on my travels.

Any recommendations or suggestions welcomed.  I have ruled out OLED displays as not worth the extra cost.




OldGeek.

 

Quic referal code: https://account.quic.nz/refer/581402

xpd

  #3408922 31-Aug-2025 09:30
Look at HP Probooks. Modern, and trend to run forever. You'll pay a little more than the usual mass stuff but it pays for itself. Avoid the consumer HP stuff, they tend to use cheaper/slower components and while on paper they look good for the $$, they're actually not.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKHNB45010A/HP-ProBook-450-G10-Business-Laptop-156-FHD-Intel-C

 

Even ex-lease HP Probook probably be fine.

 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree

 

 

 



SpartanVXL
  #3408925 31-Aug-2025 09:44
I would suggest using the tpm bypass to re-install. You already have win11 running so no big deal to re-install if you were willing to do that in the first place. Thank MS and manufacturers for the planned obsolescence too :)

 

99% of home users have no need for tpm, just use the bypass while MS isn’t enforcing it.

