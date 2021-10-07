Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Skinny - can you use your own router?
#289908 7-Oct-2021 19:47
Someone is currently using a FritzBox with their Big Pipe connection.  If they switch to Skinny possible to keep using the FritzBox?  I read online, the website says you need to use the Skinny router.  

 

Any advice on this?  


Cheers.  

 1 | 2
  #2791464 7-Oct-2021 19:49
I am using a D-Link no issues




Mark Ascroft

  #2791481 7-Oct-2021 20:16
I am using a fritzbox 7490 on skinny - no issues

 

However, you'll receive no support on setting it up or if things go wrong.

  #2791487 7-Oct-2021 20:30
Thanks for that.  What were your settings on yours?  If you don't mind me asking ... 



  #2791511 7-Oct-2021 21:19
Same as the Bigpipe settings.




  #2792159 9-Oct-2021 11:51
yes, as Spyware mentioned - same as bigpipe

 

https://www.bigpipe.co.nz/faq/faq-getting-connected/what-modem-settings-are-best-for-bigpipe

  #2792160 9-Oct-2021 11:55
You do get the Spark Smart Modem with Skinny which is a good router with great WiFi. I would recommend using that (noting also you get no support from Skinny if you don't) unless if you've got a very good reason not to.




  #2801590 26-Oct-2021 20:35
Man, I've had no success this afternoon trying to get my pfSense box working with Skinny, though. I had it set up for Stuff Fibre before just fine, and figured (after reading all the relevant hits I could find) that all I needed to do was change from a DHCP-based connection to a PPPoE connection, dummy up the auth fields, remove the VLANs, and whoosh. No such luck :-(

 

I can see pfSense sending its PPPoE discovery packet, but it ends up in the void - nothing ever responds to it. And the packet itself doesn't include any of the auth info - it's just an "is there any PPP server out there" thing. Has anyone got pfSense, specifically, working with Skinny?



  #2801619 26-Oct-2021 20:47
Are you 100% sure VLAN 10 is off?




  #2801627 26-Oct-2021 21:04
I was, until you asked, and I thought "better go check the settings once more before I say yes and be made to look like a fool". It turns out that yes, I had removed VLAN 10, but by setting "VLAN ID" to "unspecified", and leaving VLAN tagging turned on. (It's more complicated by the fact that my pfSense is a VM running on Hyper-V.

 

I turned VLAN tagging off completely from the NIC properties and presto! Up comes the connection! So thanks to you I can go take that modem out of my hitherto neat and tidy cable closet again.

  #2801631 26-Oct-2021 21:11
There you go!




  #2811204 11-Nov-2021 17:17
How did you manage to get it to work?

 

I followed the bigpipe guides of setting but my internet is not connecting at all!

 

My ONT from Chorus does not have its internet LED on and neither does my D-Link AC750 DSL-2878 modem.

 

I've called Skinny and they said I have an active connection through my ONT.

 

I'm on an UFB plan with Skinny but I'm not finding any success with setting my D-Link modem.

 

"VDSL (Turbo plan)

 

  • PPP Protocol: PPPoE
  • VLAN ID: 10
  • PPP Username / password: anything, just not blank.
  • DNS servers: Obtain automatically

UFB (Starter, Expert, Pro, Elite)*

 

  • PPP Protocol: PPPoE
  • VLAN tagging: Disabled 
  • PPP Username / password: anything, just not blank
  • DNS servers: Obtain automatically"

I've tried both of the above but none seem to be working.

 

Do you have any suggestions which might work?

  #2811362 12-Nov-2021 07:27
UFB settings look right to me.

 

Are you sure you have the Ethernet cable connected correctly between ONT and modem? Cable needs to be in WAN port  on modem.

 

 

 

Mark

 

 




  #2811515 12-Nov-2021 12:08
Yes it is in the WAN port on the modem.

  #2811549 12-Nov-2021 13:12
Fixed. I just had to set the connection type to Ethernet during the setup wizard despite being on wifi.

  #2811567 12-Nov-2021 13:29
@ganzani your connection to the ONT and your ISP is via ethernet, not wifi. You are setting up the router's connection to the internet, not your connection to the router (which may be via wifi).

