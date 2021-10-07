Man, I've had no success this afternoon trying to get my pfSense box working with Skinny, though. I had it set up for Stuff Fibre before just fine, and figured (after reading all the relevant hits I could find) that all I needed to do was change from a DHCP-based connection to a PPPoE connection, dummy up the auth fields, remove the VLANs, and whoosh. No such luck :-(

I can see pfSense sending its PPPoE discovery packet, but it ends up in the void - nothing ever responds to it. And the packet itself doesn't include any of the auth info - it's just an "is there any PPP server out there" thing. Has anyone got pfSense, specifically, working with Skinny?