Someone is currently using a FritzBox with their Big Pipe connection. If they switch to Skinny possible to keep using the FritzBox? I read online, the website says you need to use the Skinny router.
Any advice on this?
Cheers.
I am using a fritzbox 7490 on skinny - no issues
However, you'll receive no support on setting it up or if things go wrong.
Thanks for that. What were your settings on yours? If you don't mind me asking ...
Same as the Bigpipe settings.
yes, as Spyware mentioned - same as bigpipe
https://www.bigpipe.co.nz/faq/faq-getting-connected/what-modem-settings-are-best-for-bigpipe
You do get the Spark Smart Modem with Skinny which is a good router with great WiFi. I would recommend using that (noting also you get no support from Skinny if you don't) unless if you've got a very good reason not to.
Man, I've had no success this afternoon trying to get my pfSense box working with Skinny, though. I had it set up for Stuff Fibre before just fine, and figured (after reading all the relevant hits I could find) that all I needed to do was change from a DHCP-based connection to a PPPoE connection, dummy up the auth fields, remove the VLANs, and whoosh. No such luck :-(
I can see pfSense sending its PPPoE discovery packet, but it ends up in the void - nothing ever responds to it. And the packet itself doesn't include any of the auth info - it's just an "is there any PPP server out there" thing. Has anyone got pfSense, specifically, working with Skinny?
I was, until you asked, and I thought "better go check the settings once more before I say yes and be made to look like a fool". It turns out that yes, I had removed VLAN 10, but by setting "VLAN ID" to "unspecified", and leaving VLAN tagging turned on. (It's more complicated by the fact that my pfSense is a VM running on Hyper-V.
I turned VLAN tagging off completely from the NIC properties and presto! Up comes the connection! So thanks to you I can go take that modem out of my hitherto neat and tidy cable closet again.
ascroft:
I am using a D-Link no issues
How did you manage to get it to work?
I followed the bigpipe guides of setting but my internet is not connecting at all!
My ONT from Chorus does not have its internet LED on and neither does my D-Link AC750 DSL-2878 modem.
I've called Skinny and they said I have an active connection through my ONT.
I'm on an UFB plan with Skinny but I'm not finding any success with setting my D-Link modem.
"VDSL (Turbo plan)
UFB (Starter, Expert, Pro, Elite)*
I've tried both of the above but none seem to be working.
Do you have any suggestions which might work?
UFB settings look right to me.
Are you sure you have the Ethernet cable connected correctly between ONT and modem? Cable needs to be in WAN port on modem.
Mark
Mark Ascroft
Fixed. I just had to set the connection type to Ethernet during the setup wizard despite being on wifi.
@ganzani your connection to the ONT and your ISP is via ethernet, not wifi. You are setting up the router's connection to the internet, not your connection to the router (which may be via wifi).