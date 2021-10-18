Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)First 6 months free on 12 month Broadband Plan (New Customers) @ Skinny
Wakrak

#290055 18-Oct-2021 11:46
First spotted on Cheapies, then I found an article on NZ Herald.

 

https://www.skinny.co.nz/broadband 

 

Terms & conditions:

 

The six months free broadband offer (“the offer”) applies to your first six months base plan charges on your new Skinny Fixed Line account. The offer is only available to customers who do not currently purchase broadband from Skinny and have not had broadband with Skinny within the last 90 days. The offer is available for a limited time only.

 

Offer applies to new Skinny customers signing up to any of the following plans, on a 12-month term:
Unlimited ADSL
Unlimited VDSL
Unlimited Fibre 30
Unlimited Fibre 100
Unlimited Fibre 200 Cantab
Unlimited Fibre Ultra

 

The offer includes a free modem and standard broadband connection for ADSL, VDSL and fibre customers. Non-standard installation charges apply. Modem shipping and handling fee applies.

 

If you leave Skinny before the end of your 12-month contract, an early exit fee of $199 will apply if you leave in the first 6 months and $99 of you leave in the second 6 months. The offer is subject to change without notice.

 

The offer will be applied to your Skinny account as a credit for 100% of your base plan charges.
The offer does not include any additional services which will be charged at full price, including during the first six months of your new Skinny plan.

 

This offer may not be combined with any other “new customer” promotional offers. It may only be combined with other publicly available offers on the Skinny website (an “other offer”), provided you are eligible for the other offer at the date you sign up, the other offer is not a ‘new customer’ offer and the combination of the other offer and this offer is not prohibited in the terms of the other offer.

 

Broadband not available everywhere and speeds vary. Local Fibre Company terms apply if you have a fibre connection. Skinny's Broadband Customer Terms and Conditions apply to all Skinny broadband plans.

Linux
  #2797017 18-Oct-2021 11:55
WOW that is a awesome offer! 

cokemaster
  #2797019 18-Oct-2021 11:57
Wow. Spark (parent of Skinny) must be really keen to get their fixed broadband numbers up to offer something like this.

It isn’t going to help their arpu nor margins (particularly if the majority opt for non wireless access technologies).




hhan
  #2797027 18-Oct-2021 12:16
Anyone currently on 30/10 plan? What is your experience?



Nate001
  #2797029 18-Oct-2021 12:16
So you could join for 12 months, cancel after 6 and only pay $99 exit fee? That seems bonkers. 

martyyn
  #2797030 18-Oct-2021 12:17
I've been looking at my options after Spark told me recently they have no offers to retain existing customers.

We have both our home and office on Spark connections at $120 a month at the moment so this is a no brainer.

hhan
  #2797032 18-Oct-2021 12:21
Nate001:

 

So you could join for 12 months, cancel after 6 and only pay $99 exit fee? That seems bonkers. 

 

 

 

 

Good idea

timbosan
  #2797033 18-Oct-2021 12:21
I just did a VERY quick calc, as I am on Unplan with Spark and looking at changing.

Existing Spark UFB plan - $99
Static IP (which I can get rid off and Skinny don't offer them anyway) - $15

Skinny UFB plan - $78

Taking into account both the plan change and the static IP, I would save $468 (plan) and $216 (static charge) over 6 months, total of $684.  That's not small change!

Anyone done the move from Spark to Skinny? I assume with an existing UFB connection its easy and I won't lose connection?



  #2797038 18-Oct-2021 12:40
Most migrations these days are fairly effortless.

Across my Spark to 2Degrees and 2Degrees to Vodafone, I probably noticed 5 minutes of downtime at the most. The longest I’ve seen is a friend who opted to BYOD and didn’t know how to reconfigure their router from PPPoe to DHCP.




MaxineN
  #2797056 18-Oct-2021 13:11
Just flicked this off to the in laws.

 

That's an incredible deal.




Linux
  #2797083 18-Oct-2021 13:40
Looks like you have to be on the @ChorusNZ network no Northpower ETC....

Eva888
  #2797086 18-Oct-2021 13:49
I just checked for elderly friends, it’s naked, no landline available.

skewt
  #2797089 18-Oct-2021 13:54
Do Spark/Skinny still have any weird routing that people should be aware of before switching?

rugrat
  #2797093 18-Oct-2021 14:02
Linux:

 

Looks like you have to be on the @ChorusNZ network no Northpower ETC....

 

 

In first post it has “Unlimited Fibre 200 Cantab” in the plan selection. This is Enable, I also checked the sign up with 6 months free and it accepted my address.

 

Though it looked like it was charging a connection free $42 or something and a $99 modem charge.

 

Edit: Had another look, have to select 12 month plan, then charges drop to zero. Discount for mobile is only on the 4G plans, not fixed line. 

Blurtie
  #2797103 18-Oct-2021 14:13
timbosan:

 


Anyone done the move from Spark to Skinny? I assume with an existing UFB connection its easy and I won't lose connection?

 

 

Yes, I made this change earlier this year.. the transfer over to Skinny was painless, choose a connection date (after your 30 day notice period preferably) and it just happens. The final billing/termination with spark not so. There was a bit of a run around with the notice period that I provided via the online chat.. The final billing disregarded that, and proceeded to take notice from the date I switched over to Skinny.

 

It took a few emails to spark support for them to 'find' the online chat I had with them and reverse the charges. The initial response was just template blurb when the notice period was taken from - which to me seemed like they didn't even read my initial query/compliant to them...

timbosan
  #2797106 18-Oct-2021 14:15
Blurtie:

 

timbosan:

 


Anyone done the move from Spark to Skinny? I assume with an existing UFB connection its easy and I won't lose connection?

 

 

Yes, I made this change earlier this year.. the transfer over to Skinny was painless, choose a connection date (after your 30 day notice period preferably) and it just happens. The final billing/termination with spark not so. There was a bit of a run around with the notice period that I provided via the online chat.. The final billing disregarded that, and proceeded to take notice from the date I switched over to Skinny.

 

It took a few emails to spark support for them to 'find' the online chat I had with them and reverse the charges. The initial response was just template blurb when the notice period was taken from - which to me seemed like they didn't even read my initial query/compliant to them...

 



Good to note, thanks!

