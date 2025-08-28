Hi ClockWatcher, I don't have any official suggestions, only unofficial ones that are my own personal opinion.

With the symptoms you are experiencing I do just wonder if the log files on the device are just too big to display right now.

If I were you I'd try Clearing the log from that page and see if it makes a difference. I'm sure you've already tried this, but I have to suggest it: restart the modem.

If all that fails I think the next step may be to reset the device back to factory defaults. If the SM1 is anything like the SM3 I am using, then you can save your configuration, then factory reset, and then reload your configuration from the GUI so you don't lose any customisations. To be on the safe side I'd screenshot any customisations before doing a factory reset just in case the config restore doesn't work.

Dave.