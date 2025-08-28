Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spark Smart Modem 1? (VRV9517) does not display system logs
#321553 28-Aug-2025 16:29
Hi all,

 

This has been going on a while but is a relatively new issue, I can't remember exactly when it started. My spark smart modem no longer shows any system logs. When I navigate from Overview > Log > System Log I still get the "Retrieving system log, this make take several minutes." popup but am always met with a blank log screen. This was not always the case and as far as I am aware I've not made any changes that would cause this. It occurs with Firefox, Edge, and Chrome so I don't believe it is a browser issue. I've attached a screenshot of what it looks like.

 

The model details are,

 

 

 

 

Model Name:

 

VRV9517

 

 

 

Firmware Version:

 

v6.00.26 build01

 

 

 

 

Anyone have any ideas? It is making it painful to troubleshoot other issues.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

  #3408206 28-Aug-2025 17:31
Hi ClockWatcher, I don't have any official suggestions, only unofficial ones that are my own personal opinion.

 

With the symptoms you are experiencing I do just wonder if the log files on the device are just too big to display right now. 

 

If I were you I'd try Clearing the log from that page and see if it makes a difference.  I'm sure you've already tried this, but I have to suggest it: restart the modem.

 

If all that fails I think the next step may be to reset the device back to factory defaults.  If the SM1 is anything like the SM3 I am using, then you can save your configuration, then factory reset, and then reload your configuration from the GUI so you don't lose any customisations.  To be on the safe side I'd screenshot any customisations before doing a factory reset just in case the config restore doesn't work.

 

My views are my own, and may not necessarily represent those of my employer.

