ClockWatcher

Hi all,
This has been going on a while but is a relatively new issue, I can't remember exactly when it started. My spark smart modem no longer shows any system logs. When I navigate from Overview > Log > System Log I still get the "Retrieving system log, this make take several minutes." popup but am always met with a blank log screen. This was not always the case and as far as I am aware I've not made any changes that would cause this. It occurs with Firefox, Edge, and Chrome so I don't believe it is a browser issue. I've attached a screenshot of what it looks like.
The model details are,
Model Name:
VRV9517
Firmware Version:
v6.00.26 build01
Anyone have any ideas? It is making it painful to troubleshoot other issues.
Cheers