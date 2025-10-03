hoping for some advice, I recently had my spark number transferred from a spark corporate account and put on a personal account (pay monthly) when the transfer happened something went wrong in the background and my sim went dead and I could also no longer access my spark account and was met with an error. I went into a spark store and got the account rebuilt and I could access again, I also started receiving SMS messages and could use 4G/5G without any issue. However when it came time to make phone calls I was met with the following message for any number I call; “Welcome to Spark Mobile, the number you are calling is not currently allocated, please try and call again later” followed by a call failed screen.

the strange part is I can receive calls just fine so I know the SIM card isn’t dead, but something weird has happened here and spark chat is next to useless and you get a different person every time, and of course I am unable to call the 0800 number and escalate that way? All they’ve told me is that the voLTE is possibly misconfigured and needs fixing, the next person I spoke to said it’s fine and gave me troubleshooting tips which I have tried to no avail.

is there anything I can do or do I need to just wait? It has been 3 days now since this issue started, and I am considering going to a spark store to try and get it fixed however I doubt this will help me as I assume all the high level fault team are web-based?

Any advice is helpful please…