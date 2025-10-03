Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Outgoing call failure to all numbers
mwr2410

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#322889 3-Oct-2025 20:30
Send private message

hoping for some advice, I recently had my spark number transferred from a spark corporate account and put on a personal account (pay monthly) when the transfer happened something went wrong in the background and my sim went dead and I could also no longer access my spark account and was met with an error. I went into a spark store and got the account rebuilt and I could access again, I also started receiving SMS messages and could use 4G/5G without any issue. However when it came time to make phone calls I was met with the following message for any number I call; “Welcome to Spark Mobile, the number you are calling is not currently allocated, please try and call again later” followed by a call failed screen.

 

the strange part is I can receive calls just fine so I know the SIM card isn’t dead, but something weird has happened here and spark chat is next to useless and you get a different person every time, and of course I am unable to call the 0800 number and escalate that way? All they’ve told me is that the voLTE is possibly misconfigured and needs fixing, the next person I spoke to said it’s fine and gave me troubleshooting tips which I have tried to no avail.

 

is there anything I can do or do I need to just wait? It has been 3 days now since this issue started, and I am considering going to a spark store to try and get it fixed however I doubt this will help me as I assume all the high level fault team are web-based?

 

Any advice is helpful please…

Create new topic
Linux
12191 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8480

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3421234 3-Oct-2025 20:47
Send private message

@mwr2410 I take it you have power cycled the handset since the number was migrated / transferred?



Linux
12191 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8480

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3421235 3-Oct-2025 20:49
Send private message

@gajan can you add any value here?

mwr2410

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3421238 3-Oct-2025 20:53
Send private message

Hey there, yes I have power cycled many times as well as a few other steps;

 

  • Shutdown phone, remove sim, wait 5 minutes, power on phone and reinsert sim.
  • try another device 
  • try and force voLTE on by using 4G only
  • toggled wifi calling

Spark did give me a ticket number to track the issue but upon entering it to their issue tracker it comes up as not found. 

 

 



Linux
12191 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8480

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3421240 3-Oct-2025 20:55
Send private message

The person I have tagged in above is best to look at this issue

gajan
307 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 216

Trusted
Spark NZ
Lifetime subscriber

  #3421243 3-Oct-2025 20:57
Send private message

DM me some details (ticket / ref), but I can only follow up on Monday when I’m back in the office. 




My comments and remarks are not necessarily of my employer.

mwr2410

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3421246 3-Oct-2025 21:06
Send private message

Have shot you a DM, thanks!

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 