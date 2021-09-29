Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums "Access blocked" ... work or GZ ?
Mark

1607 posts

Uber Geek


#289799 29-Sep-2021 19:41
From work I'm not able to haunt Geekzone anymore, page header comes up but then below it says "Access blocked" "For some reason we can't serve this page right now." 

 

Would that be work or Geekzone blocking you think ?

Behodar
8308 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2786600 29-Sep-2021 19:50
For some reason

 

Well, that's helpful for troubleshooting...

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2786601 29-Sep-2021 19:51
@freitasm could answer more conclusively but are there any logos or anything? CloudFlare or Geekzone? Kind of sounds external to GZ to me though

tdgeek
26318 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2786603 29-Sep-2021 19:55
Talk to your boss?



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73981 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2786605 29-Sep-2021 20:03
Screenshot or it didn't happen. 




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73981 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2786631 29-Sep-2021 20:42
snnet:

 

@freitasm could answer more conclusively but are there any logos or anything? CloudFlare or Geekzone? Kind of sounds external to GZ to me though

 

 

From the description it's a custom block page shown when access is blocked for some reason or another. The page provides information that can give a clue - most importantly the Ray ID - that's why I asked for a screenshot (or the OP can post the Ray ID).

 

If there's no Ray ID, please send me a PM with your IP address from work.

 

We serve hundreds of thousands of requests every day and block thousands of requests during the same period. Without some identification there's no way I can even start looking at it.




Mark

1607 posts

Uber Geek


  #2786849 30-Sep-2021 11:31
I'm going to assume it is the security team blocking things, I'll just squint at my phone instead I guess.

 

I've no clue what a "Ray ID" is but buried in the source of the page it has :

 

"rayId":"6968a5b90840fb90"

 

This is a screen grab ...

 

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73981 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2786904 30-Sep-2021 11:39
The company you work for is using a network that I have blocked a couple of days ago for excessive automated traffic. For some reason traffic coming from DMZGlobal was identified as automated and I decided to block it.

 

I can lift the block but if this appears again then we will have to talk to DMZGlobal and find out what's the source of the traffic.

 




Geektastic
16724 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2790586 6-Oct-2021 14:18
I got this on my desktop at home. It worked fine yesterday. My phone works fine.








freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73981 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2790598 6-Oct-2021 14:20
Why are you using a US-based address?




Geektastic
16724 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2791539 7-Oct-2021 22:57
I noticed that. Realised that my VPN was running.





