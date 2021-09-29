From work I'm not able to haunt Geekzone anymore, page header comes up but then below it says "Access blocked" "For some reason we can't serve this page right now."
Would that be work or Geekzone blocking you think ?
For some reason
Well, that's helpful for troubleshooting...
Talk to your boss?
Screenshot or it didn't happen.
snnet:
@freitasm could answer more conclusively but are there any logos or anything? CloudFlare or Geekzone? Kind of sounds external to GZ to me though
From the description it's a custom block page shown when access is blocked for some reason or another. The page provides information that can give a clue - most importantly the Ray ID - that's why I asked for a screenshot (or the OP can post the Ray ID).
If there's no Ray ID, please send me a PM with your IP address from work.
We serve hundreds of thousands of requests every day and block thousands of requests during the same period. Without some identification there's no way I can even start looking at it.
I'm going to assume it is the security team blocking things, I'll just squint at my phone instead I guess.
I've no clue what a "Ray ID" is but buried in the source of the page it has :
"rayId":"6968a5b90840fb90"
This is a screen grab ...
The company you work for is using a network that I have blocked a couple of days ago for excessive automated traffic. For some reason traffic coming from DMZGlobal was identified as automated and I decided to block it.
I can lift the block but if this appears again then we will have to talk to DMZGlobal and find out what's the source of the traffic.
Why are you using a US-based address?
