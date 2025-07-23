Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RunningMan






#320261 23-Jul-2025 20:09
Is it just me or are the Site Info links in the page footer on live.geekzone.co.nz going 404?

 

EDIT: Are they relative links that should instead point to www.geekzone.co.nz?

freitasm











  #3396659 23-Jul-2025 20:12
Good point, thanks. Will get them fixed soon.




freitasm











  #3396696 23-Jul-2025 22:47
Thsanks, again... These are fixed now, and I also updated the 404 page on that domain.




Goosey






  #3396701 24-Jul-2025 06:28
Just curious as it’s the first time I’ve gone to have a look at some of these links…

 

”subscription” - how come there’s no fee mentioned for a standard annual subscription? (Just a lifetime).

 

  • might be a few people getting scared off seeing the single option being lifetime?  

 



freitasm











  #3396704 24-Jul-2025 07:20
If you are a current subscriber you don't see the buttons with the fees. Lifetime is a manual process. 




Goosey






  #3396788 24-Jul-2025 12:13
freitasm:

 

If you are a current subscriber you don't see the buttons with the fees. Lifetime is a manual process. 

 

 

 

 

ahhh okie dokie. As you were!

 

thanks. 

