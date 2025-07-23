Is it just me or are the Site Info links in the page footer on live.geekzone.co.nz going 404?
EDIT: Are they relative links that should instead point to www.geekzone.co.nz?
Good point, thanks. Will get them fixed soon.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSync | Backblaze backup
Thsanks, again... These are fixed now, and I also updated the 404 page on that domain.
Just curious as it’s the first time I’ve gone to have a look at some of these links…
”subscription” - how come there’s no fee mentioned for a standard annual subscription? (Just a lifetime).
If you are a current subscriber you don't see the buttons with the fees. Lifetime is a manual process.
freitasm:
ahhh okie dokie. As you were!
thanks.