Here it is folks!
Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland
18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM
Please register now for this meetup.
Here are the highlights:
🤝 Catch up with fellow community legends (and probably some folks you’ve argued with online)
🛰️ Tour the DataVault data halls - because who doesn’t want to see where the internet lives?
🍕 Food & drinks supplied - just not in any of the data halls, we don't want to kick anyone out!
🔒 Datacentre rules (aka, how not to get yeeted at the door):
✅ Fully enclosed shoes only - no jandals, no bare feet, no exceptions
❌ No food or drink inside the data halls
📜 Acceptance of DataVault’s conditions of entry (house rules) below is mandatory - read ’em or be denied entry faster than a packet drop on CG-NAT
Please register now for this meetup.
The crew hopes to see you there!
https://quic-geekzone-social-auckland.lilregie.com/