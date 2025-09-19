Here it is folks!

Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland

18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM

Please register now for this meetup.

Here are the highlights:

🤝 Catch up with fellow community legends (and probably some folks you’ve argued with online)

🛰️ Tour the DataVault data halls - because who doesn’t want to see where the internet lives?

🍕 Food & drinks supplied - just not in any of the data halls, we don't want to kick anyone out!

🔒 Datacentre rules (aka, how not to get yeeted at the door):

✅ Fully enclosed shoes only - no jandals, no bare feet, no exceptions

❌ No food or drink inside the data halls

📜 Acceptance of DataVault’s conditions of entry (house rules) below is mandatory - read ’em or be denied entry faster than a packet drop on CG-NAT

The crew hopes to see you there!

https://quic-geekzone-social-auckland.lilregie.com/