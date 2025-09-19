Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
freitasm

#322752 19-Sep-2025 12:15
Here it is folks!

 

Geekzone and Quic social @ DataVault Auckland
18 Oct 2025 11AM - 2:30 PM

 

Please register now for this meetup. 

 

Here are the highlights:

 

🤝 Catch up with fellow community legends (and probably some folks you’ve argued with online)
🛰️ Tour the DataVault data halls - because who doesn’t want to see where the internet lives?
🍕 Food & drinks supplied - just not in any of the data halls, we don't want to kick anyone out!

 

🔒 Datacentre rules (aka, how not to get yeeted at the door):
✅ Fully enclosed shoes only - no jandals, no bare feet, no exceptions
❌ No food or drink inside the data halls
📜 Acceptance of DataVault’s conditions of entry (house rules) below is mandatory - read ’em or be denied entry faster than a packet drop on CG-NAT

 

Please register now for this meetup. 

 

The crew hopes to see you there!

 

https://quic-geekzone-social-auckland.lilregie.com/

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

 

NickMack
968 posts

  #3416345 19-Sep-2025 12:57
Awesome, Flights booked and registered - See you there!




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

