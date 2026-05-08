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ForumsGeekzone[2026-05] Geekzone unreliable on Skinny
Behodar

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#324650 8-May-2026 11:32
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Nobody else has mentioned this so maybe it's just me, but I figured I should make a thread in case others are silently suffering.

 

I'm on an iPhone with Skinny. For the past few days when I try to open Geekzone it has maybe a 50/50 chance of loading, vs coming up with "Safari can't open the page because it couldn't connect to the server."

 

Rebooting the phone, clearing cookies, and even doing an iOS update (to 26.4.2) haven't helped.

 

Other sites are fine, and Geekzone's fine on my desktop (via Quic) and at work (which I think is Spark). It seems to only be Skinny 4G/5G with the issue.

 

Is anyone else running into this?

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boosacnoodle
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  #3488665 8-May-2026 11:34
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Which location?



freitasm
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  #3488668 8-May-2026 11:42
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This is an iOS bug. It affects people using iOS Safari on any network, even Wi-Fi.

 

We tried changing some options, but the bug remains. It's nothing we can do on this side. 




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freitasm
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  #3488669 8-May-2026 11:44
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Behodar:

 

Other sites are fine, and Geekzone's fine on my desktop (via Quic) and at work (which I think is Spark). It seems to only be Skinny 4G/5G with the issue.

 

 

You might find other sites aren't fine. Try quic.nz or vetta.nz and you'll see the same happening.

 

It seems Safari has a bug that appears when visiting sites with Cloudflare CDN.

 

The problem is... The connection is not even established.




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Behodar

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  #3488671 8-May-2026 11:59
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freitasm:

 

This is an iOS bug. It affects people using iOS Safari on any network, even Wi-Fi.

 

We tried changing some options, but the bug remains. It's nothing we can do on this side. 

 

 

Thanks. I've found a couple of other (non-GZ) forum threads about it, so I guess I'll just need to wait it out.

 

I don't tend to go ISP shopping on a daily basis so hadn't noticed that Vetta was having the same issue :)

 

boosacnoodle:

 

Which location?

 

 

Whakatane, for what it's worth, although it doesn't seem to be location-related.

Behodar

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  #3488672 8-May-2026 12:02
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Another forum claims to have worked around the issue by "turn[ing] off HTTP/3 QUIC support on Cloudflare".

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  #3488673 8-May-2026 12:05
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Yeah, not an option. Apple can fix their crappy software.




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