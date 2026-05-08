Nobody else has mentioned this so maybe it's just me, but I figured I should make a thread in case others are silently suffering.

I'm on an iPhone with Skinny. For the past few days when I try to open Geekzone it has maybe a 50/50 chance of loading, vs coming up with "Safari can't open the page because it couldn't connect to the server."

Rebooting the phone, clearing cookies, and even doing an iOS update (to 26.4.2) haven't helped.

Other sites are fine, and Geekzone's fine on my desktop (via Quic) and at work (which I think is Spark). It seems to only be Skinny 4G/5G with the issue.

Is anyone else running into this?