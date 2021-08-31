Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone Wifi Calling
robsimpson

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#289342 31-Aug-2021 10:22
Wifi Calling with Vodafone NZ - YouTube 


Not sure if someone in Vodafone marketing jumped the gun, or if it is the softest launch in history, but looks reasonably official and on the official channel.


 


 


 

Oblivian
6669 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2769211 31-Aug-2021 10:25
It's not a launch that I can see. It's not is now available, it's is being.

 

 Wifi Calling is being enabled on compatible devices for Vodafone NZ customers

 

It's a pre-warning for anyone whos new to the technology term.

DjShadow
3853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2769217 31-Aug-2021 10:30
I'm going to hazard a guess that it'll be generally available for iOS devices when when iOS 15 drops in a few weeks

MaxineN
1052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2769264 31-Aug-2021 11:10
Neat!




Linux
9112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2769273 31-Aug-2021 11:23
https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/

boosacnoodle
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2769281 31-Aug-2021 11:31
Told ya! If you've been on the iOS 15 beta the "Wi-Fi Calling" functionality is has been enabled for some time now. It seems that it has access control applied, however, as it does not activate currently.

 

This should help me in urban Christchurch where I can only get one bar of 4G or - god forbid - 3G. /s

 

Edit: The release says it will be activated on iOS when 15 drops.

ResponseMediaNZ
510 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2769284 31-Aug-2021 11:38
Linux:

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/

 



Looks like IOS 15 devices and Samsung S21 devices from September the rest from October 

cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2769306 31-Aug-2021 11:58
Can confirm that my IOS 15 device is not connecting to Wifi calling.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74179 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2769307 31-Aug-2021 12:02
Not a soft launch. They have sent out press releases and will be available in September.

 

 

In September, Vodafone NZ will begin rolling out Wifi Calling to a selection of smartphones, allowing customers to make and receive calls and texts using the Wifi signal.

 

To use Wifi Calling, Vodafone customers need a voice-calling enabled mobile plan, an eligible phone with Wifi Calling turned on, and a good quality Wifi connection. It’s a service that is perfect for those with little or no cellular connectivity, for example in remote locations.

 

Sharina Nisha, Head of Network Services, says: “We’re always looking for user-friendly technology solutions to help keep our customers connected. While we invest hundreds of millions of dollars every year to upgrade our mobile network, due to New Zealand’s topography, demographics and digital infrastructure there are places where the Wifi signal might be stronger than the mobile signal, such as in buildings with thick walls, or in more remote parts of the country. This is where Wifi Calling can help.

 

“Vodafone customers simply need to turn on Wifi Calling in their settings to make or receive calls and texts using Wifi on a compatible phone, and it only takes a few minutes to set up. We’re working with device manufacturers to confirm the timeline for what devices will be Wifi Calling enabled through software updates and when, and we’ll continue to add more device information on our website over the coming months.”

 

Sometimes referred to as Voice over Wifi (VoWifi), Wifi Calling will be initially enabled on a handful of Samsung Android devices. More smartphones sold by Vodafone NZ will be enabled for Wifi Calling over the coming months, including OPPO models. After Apple releases its latest iOS software updates, iPhone 6S devices and above are expected to be enabled for Wifi Calling.

 

It’s free to enable and use Wifi Calling. Call minutes are taken from a customer’s plan allowance, and international or special calling rates apply.

 

For more information about Wifi Calling, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/wificalling

 




cokemaster
Exited
4507 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2769323 31-Aug-2021 12:35
As someone who uses thousands of minutes per month, will definitely put it through its paces when it comes online.




PoHq
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2769329 31-Aug-2021 12:47
I was prompted by my iPhone to turn this on a few days ago which I did but thought odd at the time, haven't used it yet though. This would explain it

antoniosk
2257 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2769340 31-Aug-2021 13:25
Works fine on my 5yr old iphone SE with ios15.




boosacnoodle
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2769349 31-Aug-2021 14:05
antoniosk:

 

Works fine on my 5yr old iphone SE with ios15.

 

 

Are you seeing "Voda NZ WiFi Calling" at the top of the screen?

old3eyes
8864 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2769381 31-Aug-2021 15:23
This will make my next door neighbor happy as the only reason he's with Vodafone was they had a Suresignal .  Not sure if he'll be so happy most likely having to buy new phones. 

 

 

 

Ok Spark  Your turn now!!




CYaBro
3828 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2769392 31-Aug-2021 15:46
Nice! Will break out the spare Vodafone SIM I have and do some testing when it becomes available.

 

Fingers crossed it works better than 2degrees wifi calling and we can switch to Vodafone!

jjnz1
1293 posts

Uber Geek


  #2769404 31-Aug-2021 16:12
This is great news. Who's going the first to try this over Starlink?

Is no one else concerned this is the start of a new generation of device locking/ you must buy devices from VF, and you cant leave us because your phone wont be fully compatible with other telcos (apart from iphone)

You must buy only Vodafone supplied mobiles or we wont give you access to our enhanced mobile coverage that is using VoLTE or VoWiFi.

"Devices bought from third parties or other NZ telecommunications companies might not be compatible with Wifi Calling."


Surely the Comm Comm see this as a very dangerous area..

