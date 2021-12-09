It seems the news many were expecting (and discussed) since October is now confirmed (affecting both Vodafone TV Gen1 and Gen2):

Following rapid changes to the content landscape, Vodafone New Zealand today will begin communicating with customers to explain its intention to retire VodafoneTV on 30 September 2022 and help customers transition seamlessly to alternatives.

Joe Goddard, Experience and Commercial Director, says: “Four years ago, we set out to create a powerful entertainment solution combining New Zealanders’ favourite apps and content all in one place at an affordable price.

“While VodafoneTV has delivered effortless entertainment to so many homes since then, we’ve made the difficult decision to close VodafoneTV on 30 September 2022.

“We’re providing customers with more than nine months’ notice to help with a smooth transition to another TV viewing platform.

“We’ll be working closely with Sky to transition relevant customers directly to them - or to provide people with advice on alternative solutions such as Smart TVs, Chromecast or Freeview.”

Impacted customers will be contacted directly via email to advise them of this closure, and Vodafone will provide details specific to their situation. For those customers who will be moved to an all-new solution directly from Sky, this transition will begin in February 2022.

For more information or if customers need support, please check out www.vodafone.co.nz/tv for regular updates - or call Vodafone on 0800 346 751 (for VodafoneTV bundled with Broadband) or 0800 080 078 (for help with VodafoneTV standalone).