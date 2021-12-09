Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone TV retirement plan: September 2022
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73839 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#291861 9-Dec-2021 12:00


It seems the news many were expecting (and discussed) since October is now confirmed (affecting both Vodafone TV Gen1 and Gen2):

 

 

Following rapid changes to the content landscape, Vodafone New Zealand today will begin communicating with customers to explain its intention to retire VodafoneTV on 30 September 2022 and help customers transition seamlessly to alternatives.

 

Joe Goddard, Experience and Commercial Director, says: “Four years ago, we set out to create a powerful entertainment solution combining New Zealanders’ favourite apps and content all in one place at an affordable price.

 

“While VodafoneTV has delivered effortless entertainment to so many homes since then, we’ve made the difficult decision to close VodafoneTV on 30 September 2022.

 

“We’re providing customers with more than nine months’ notice to help with a smooth transition to another TV viewing platform.

 

“We’ll be working closely with Sky to transition relevant customers directly to them - or to provide people with advice on alternative solutions such as Smart TVs, Chromecast or Freeview.”

 

Impacted customers will be contacted directly via email to advise them of this closure, and Vodafone will provide details specific to their situation.  For those customers who will be moved to an all-new solution directly from Sky, this transition will begin in February 2022.

 

For more information or if customers need support, please check out www.vodafone.co.nz/tv for regular updates - or call Vodafone on 0800 346 751 (for VodafoneTV bundled with Broadband) or 0800 080 078 (for help with VodafoneTV standalone).

 

 

@sansom will be checking this discussion to update on any other developments.






 

 

 

 

 



tripp
3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829367 9-Dec-2021 12:05


I really do hope they send out a firmware upgrade to just change the box into an android tv device otherwise it's a waste of hardware.

IceFragmatic
83 posts

Master Geek


  #2829370 9-Dec-2021 12:07


Vodafone to withdraw from television market by axing VodafoneTV | Stuff.co.nz

 

 

 

 

Linux
8959 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829386 9-Dec-2021 12:08


I take it VodafoneNZ will be refunding all customers that have purchased a Gen2 VFTV STB? 4 family members have purchased Gen2 units including myself



Rickles
2437 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2829387 9-Dec-2021 12:08


I got this a few minutes ago -

 

Kia ora

 

Four years ago, we set out to create a powerful entertainment solution with your favourite apps and content all in one place at an affordable price. VodafoneTV has brought entertainment to so many homes over these years. However due to the changing content landscape, VodafoneTV will close on 30 September 2022.

 

What do you need to do now? Absolutely nothing! There’s plenty of time left for you to enjoy everything your VodafoneTV has to offer. We’ll be back in touch to guide you through the closure and share advice on alternative solutions to access the content you currently enjoy on VodafoneTV (e.g. Smart TVs, Chromecast, Freeview).

 

VodafoneTV will continue to work as it does now until the end of September 2022, so you'll have plenty of time to choose a new entertainment solution that best suits you.

 

You’ll receive lots more info from us about this change over the next few months, if you have any questions in the meantime please check www.vodafone.co.nz/tv for FAQs and regular updates.

 

Thank you for your ongoing support and for being part of VodafoneTV.

Handsomedan
4635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2829389 9-Dec-2021 12:09


tripp:

 

I really do hope they send out a firmware upgrade to just change the box into an android tv device otherwise it's a waste of hardware.

 

 

Especially as people will have been buying these devices right up to now. Unless they've quietly been taken off the shelves? 

 

 

 

The investment in the hardware will be the financial and environmental kick in the guts that people won't want right now and I think if they can turn these into useful hardware, they should do what they can to enable this. 







 

 

 

 

 



Dynamic
3358 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829390 9-Dec-2021 12:10


While I have a number of grumbles abou the box (mainly not being able to record all content like I would be able to with a cheap DishTV box or similar), it works very well and I'm dissappointed to see it retired.  I'll look forward to replacement suggestions.  I've loved the flexibility of not having to have an antenna cable run to where my TV is currently placed.






 




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73839 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829392 9-Dec-2021 12:11


@Handsomedan:

 

tripp:

 

I really do hope they send out a firmware upgrade to just change the box into an android tv device otherwise it's a waste of hardware.

 

 

Especially as people will have been buying these devices right up to now. Unless they've quietly been taken off the shelves? 

 

 

As per link in the OP, the first mention these devices disappeared from retail shelves was end of October 2021.






 

 

 

 

 





tripp
3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829393 9-Dec-2021 12:12


Linux: I take it VodafoneNZ will be refunding all customers that have purchased a Gen2 VFTV STB? 4 family members have purchased Gen2 units including myself

 

Yes, but i don't see it happening.  Like i said above it might just be easier to release a new update in september to "un-vodafone" the device and preload tvnz, neon, spark sports etc onto it.  I would hate to think that 100,000 (or so) devices out there just going to waste because people can't use them without interface issues with they turn the service off.

 

 

MikeB4
17040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2829394 9-Dec-2021 12:12


Not surprising and inline with the history of Telcos in Aotearoa. 

Linux
8959 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829398 9-Dec-2021 12:14


tripp:

Linux: I take it VodafoneNZ will be refunding all customers that have purchased a Gen2 VFTV STB? 4 family members have purchased Gen2 units including myself


Yes, but i don't see it happening.  Like i said above it might just be easier to release a new update in september to "un-vodafone" the device and preload tvnz, neon, spark sports etc onto it.  I would hate to think that 100,000 (or so) devices out there just going to waste because people can't use them without interface issues with they turn the service off.


 



See what happens if not then small claims court it will be

heapsort
214 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2829399 9-Dec-2021 12:15


Regarding refunds for purchased boxes, the email i received minutes ago has this:

 

"You may also be entitled to a refund depending on when you purchased and activated your VodafoneTV - if this is the case, we'll be in touch in the next few months. Please don’t go back to the retail store you purchased your VodafoneTV from, as they’ll be unable to help you. We’ll be handling all parts of this process directly with you."

MikeB4
17040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2829400 9-Dec-2021 12:17


heapsort:

 

Regarding refunds for purchased boxes, the email i received minutes ago has this:

 

"You may also be entitled to a refund depending on when you purchased and activated your VodafoneTV - if this is the case, we'll be in touch in the next few months. Please don’t go back to the retail store you purchased your VodafoneTV from, as they’ll be unable to help you. We’ll be handling all parts of this process directly with you."

 

 

The fine print will need a few law degrees to understand. They wont make it easy.

Dynamic
3358 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829402 9-Dec-2021 12:19


Linux:

See what happens if not then small claims court it will be

 

You may have noted the Stuff article opens the door for some sort of compensation, and they specifically ask customers not to go back to the retailer about this.  I agve my father my original VTV box when it was delivered free of charge, but bought one just over a year ago for myself.  I certainly expected more than 2 years use for my money.

 

Good luck to their customer service team working through the flood of upset phone calls.






 




tripp
3671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2829403 9-Dec-2021 12:19


I don't know the story behind all this as i have been out the media market for a while.  But vodafone tv was a reseller of sky, with sky coming out with a new box next year that does everything that vodafonetv did (and has a built in satellite receiver which vodafonetv doesn't have) then it could be a good reason to get out of the market.  Also the reseller agreement maybe due sometime in the next year and could cost more to vodafone.  Also creating any kind of STB is not cheap and vodafonetv was due for a new box.

 

Don't really know. Just my take on it.

DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2829404 9-Dec-2021 12:20


To me its the last piece of Kiwi Cable/Saturn being shut down (apart from the HFC network which is still going) as VTV was born out of it.

 

Not surprising with Sky developing their own box which basically does the same thing and more flexible by the looks of it

 






