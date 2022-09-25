boosacnoodle

If I have Wifi calling - I'm seeing 'Wifi Calling'... however if I turn off Wifi, seeing 'dafone'
Maybe the thuglife has chosen Vodafone NZ?
My older Android (+4 years old) still shows 'Vodafone NZ'.
daphone is ringing... better answer it.
cokemaster:
Good grief. It appears to be an ad campaign which has some sort of filming going on location in Queenstown.
My i7 changed to dafone and is now back to Vodafone.
One Samsung is dafone and the other is odafone?