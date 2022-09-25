Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Possible Vodafone rebrand?
boosacnoodle

#300653 25-Sep-2022 21:52
Recently the carrier name changed from Voda NZ to Vodafone. Tonight it has changed again from Vodafone to odafone to finally dafone. Anyone else seeing this?

Linux
  #2972831 25-Sep-2022 21:54
@jasonparis

scottjpalmer
  #2972832 25-Sep-2022 22:02
Yeah I've got "dafone" on my S20FE.

Wakrak
  #2972833 25-Sep-2022 22:10
odafone on my iPhone XR



cokemaster
  #2972836 25-Sep-2022 22:14
If I have Wifi calling - I'm seeing 'Wifi Calling'... however if I turn off Wifi, seeing 'dafone'

 

 

Maybe the thuglife has chosen Vodafone NZ? 

 

My older Android (+4 years old) still shows 'Vodafone NZ'.




timmmay
  #2972840 25-Sep-2022 22:28
daphone is ringing... better answer it.

St1ick
  #2972843 25-Sep-2022 22:38
cokemaster:
My older Android (+4 years old) still shows 'Vodafone NZ'.<

Yeah some Androids don't have their carrier name changed for some reason (unless you put in a different carrier's sim ofc)

boosacnoodle

  #2972848 25-Sep-2022 23:05
Good grief. It appears to be an ad campaign which has some sort of filming going on location in Queenstown.



k1w1k1d
  #2972860 25-Sep-2022 23:24
My i7 changed to dafone and is now back to Vodafone.

 

One Samsung is dafone and the other is odafone?

