Swapped from 2degrees to Kogan at the end of September - pretty happy with things so far.

Uses the Vodafone network so you get 5G (where it's available), although I found out that running the speedtest app on 5G uses about 1 GB of data 😆

Second the 2-for-1 deal above - a good thread about that here and how people have found the transfer process etc: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=164&topicid=299144

Two sims and plans for the price of one, so if you split with someone cost works out at $12.75 a month for 15 GB.

While the 2-for-1 deal is not currently available, it might be worth waiting and keeping an eye out for a cheaper deal either as part of Black Friday or Christmas (unless you really can't wait).