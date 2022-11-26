Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Very bad international upload rates (sub 1-2 Mbps, Fibre)
sleemanj

1450 posts

Uber Geek


#302474 26-Nov-2022 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Short story, international (?) bandwidth seems a little overly asymmetric today...

 

Edit: actually I see that the google test was to Wgtn.  It might be anywhere outside of Vodafone network.

 

Google

 

 

San Diego AT&T

 

 

 

 

Compared to Christchurch

 

 

 




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

Create new topic
Mikek
59 posts

Master Geek


  #3001686 26-Nov-2022 13:03
Send private message quote this post

All Looks okay for me,

 

What location are you ?

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
sleemanj

1450 posts

Uber Geek


  #3001688 26-Nov-2022 13:20
Send private message quote this post

I'm in Christchurch

 

 




---
James Sleeman
I sell lots of stuff for electronic enthusiasts...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 