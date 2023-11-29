I have a One NZ prepay account which I've had for 10+ years. During this time I have been living in the UK, using the phone whilst on visits back to NZ, and using it periodically from the UK. The phone is always in credit, with roaming ON, and no roaming add-ons such that casual rates apply.
In the last few days I have been unable to make any outbound calls (I've tried NZ & UK mobiles & landlines). Every call diverts to the One NZ topup menu and asks me to either topup or try again later when there is more credit! I can send/receive SMS and receive calls.
Have contacted One NZ who are investigating, but wondering if this is more widespread and a One NZ fault with it not recognising credit?