Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Can't Make Calls Whilst Roaming
colingu

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


#310911 29-Nov-2023 20:52
Send private message

I have a One NZ prepay account which I've had for 10+ years. During this time I have been living in the UK, using the phone whilst on visits back to NZ, and using it periodically from the UK. The phone is always in credit, with roaming ON, and no roaming add-ons such that casual rates apply.

In the last few days I have been unable to make any outbound calls (I've tried NZ & UK mobiles & landlines). Every call diverts to the One NZ topup menu and asks me to either topup or try again later when there is more credit! I can send/receive SMS and receive calls.

Have contacted One NZ who are investigating, but wondering if this is more widespread and a One NZ fault with it not recognising credit?

Create new topic
MaxineN
Max
1819 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1366

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3166040 29-Nov-2023 21:32
Send private message

Hiya

 

I believe I own your ticket 😊 (and now you know who is looking after you) so I am still investigating however this could be due to us migrating our prepay systems from one platform to another and this is just a bug.

 

I have found where the fault occurs and the sequence however I still do not know why which is the more pressing matter.

 

I will be coming back to you once I know why and will be teaming up with another in my space to figure out why and what we're going to be doing to resolve this.

 

 

 

Kind regards

 

Maxine

 

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



colingu

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3166052 29-Nov-2023 21:54
Send private message

Thought it was a One NZ issue. Looks like my partner has the same problem.

colingu

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3171167 12-Dec-2023 19:53
Send private message

Still not fixed and I've been told it's an issue with an earlier One NZ prepay platform migration.

Any update as I still can't make outbound calls and have incurred costs trying to sort?



Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7699

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171168 12-Dec-2023 19:56
Send private message

@MaxineN Have Prepaid subscribers migrated off Surepay?

Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7699

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171171 12-Dec-2023 19:57
Send private message

colingu: Still not fixed and I've been told it's an issue with an earlier One NZ prepay platform migration.

Any update as I still can't make outbound calls and have incurred costs trying to sort?

 

@colingu Same issue over Wi-Fi calling?

nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3171172 12-Dec-2023 19:59
Send private message

Looks at this

 

Roaming in the USA Nov/Dec 2023 (geekzone.co.nz)

 

Some of this may very well apply to the UK as well

 

  • Make sure your phone is VoLTE capable
  • Once confirmed above make sure it has the VoLTE profile of the local carrier (in my wife's case this involved upgrading form IOS16 to IOS17) for areas in the Verizon network, T-Mobile was fine.
  • Carriers around the world are shutting down 3G networks making VoLTE a requirement.
  • New Zealand has not commenced any 3G shutdowns yet but it is coming.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

colingu

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3171176 12-Dec-2023 20:02
Send private message

Don't use wifi calling as it's a basic device, and data roaming off.

It's all to do with a One NZ prepay migration issue that was created within the last few months.

My phone can receive calls, and send/receive SMS, but not make outbound calls.
All outbound calls go to the topup menu.
And yes, before you ask, my prepay phone does have credit.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3171225 12-Dec-2023 20:05
Send private message

colingu: Dont use wifi calling as it's a basic device, a nd data roaming off.

 

Then if they have shutdown the 3G network in your area you are SOOL




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

MaxineN
Max
1819 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1366

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3171235 12-Dec-2023 20:44
Send private message

Hi all.

 

Yes migration is the cause of this issue.

 

It has been raised further. I am on annual leave until the 7th however I am pushing to get this escalated(I don't own your ticket anymore again due to being on annual leave).

 

It is not a general roaming issue. It's an issue within the payment platform for prepay itself(what we migrated to).

 

 

 

Kind regards

 

Maxine




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

colingu

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3171263 12-Dec-2023 22:24
Send private message

And now I suppose I just need to wait.  I have put the SIM into a more modern 4G phone, and still not working. Can't make call and and now also can't receive phone calls so the situation has worsened. SMS appear to be working as I texted 777 with BAL and got back a balance message. Can call One NZ though.

Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7699

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171271 12-Dec-2023 22:47
Send private message

colingu:

 

And now I suppose I just need to wait.  I have put the SIM into a more modern 4G phone, and still not working. Can't make call and and now also can't receive phone calls so the situation has worsened. SMS appear to be working as I texted 777 with BAL and got back a balance message. Can call One NZ though.

 

 

@colingu The issue will be with Camel Roaming and the new platform not adhering to certain standards

 

I am not sure how many versions of camel roaming exist now 

colingu

6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3171272 12-Dec-2023 22:54
Send private message

And now even worse. I cannot do anything that requires credit (send/receive calls, send SMS). But I can use any service that is free (call One NZ, receive SMS).  It must be to do with being prepay and roaming. The system can't seem to realise I have credit!! Such a farce since becoming One NZ. Had no issues when it was Vodafone NZ and up till now I've roamed succeddfuly on prepay for the last 13 years!!!

Linux
11531 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 7699

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171274 12-Dec-2023 23:06
Send private message

colingu:

 

And now even worse. I cannot do anything that requires credit (send/receive calls, send SMS). But I can use any service that is free (call One NZ, receive SMS).  It must be to do with being prepay and roaming. The system can't seem to realise I have credit!! Such a farce since becoming One NZ. Had no issues when it was Vodafone NZ and up till now I've roamed succeddfuly on prepay for the last 13 years!!!

 

 

@colingu VodafoneNZ / OneNZ had to move away from the older ALU / Nokia Surepay IN R27 as it went out of support about 2vyears before I left in April 2017

 

It is not a farce at all just one of those issues that happen when you migrate 1million+ prepay subscribers to a new platform. Some issues are not picked up until the system is in production

 

I suspect prepaid subscribers were migrated to Matrixx which is a awesome vendor to deal with,

 

When VodafoneNZ moved from the old logica IN to Surepay IN around early 2005 issues happened as well and it took time to iron some bugs out - Trust me I know

 

The vendor which I suspect is Matrixx (I could be wrong) should provide a break fix quite quickly - Please note I have no inside information on the issue and I could be 100% incorrect

andyb
236 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 79

Trusted
Spark NZ

  #3171361 13-Dec-2023 11:41
Send private message

nztim:

 

Looks at this

 

Roaming in the USA Nov/Dec 2023 (geekzone.co.nz)

 

Some of this may very well apply to the UK as well

 

  • Make sure your phone is VoLTE capable
  • Once confirmed above make sure it has the VoLTE profile of the local carrier (in my wife's case this involved upgrading form IOS16 to IOS17) for areas in the Verizon network, T-Mobile was fine.
  • Carriers around the world are shutting down 3G networks making VoLTE a requirement.
  • New Zealand has not commenced any 3G shutdowns yet but it is coming.

 

 

 

None of the UK carriers have shutdown 3G yet, the earliest is Vodafone UK at the end of the year, but they still have a 2G network for voice calls. Others are in 2024 or end of 2025, and generally will still have a 2G network.




andyb

prevaljo
175 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 35


  #3178394 6-Jan-2024 13:52
Send private message

My daughter couldn't get mobile data in the same situation.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 