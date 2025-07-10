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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Phone number locked - no proof offered for reason

xpd

xpd

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#320138 10-Jul-2025 07:55
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Older friend has a basic Samsung Android phone on the One network. Yesterday she got a txt message advising her phone had been breached and One were cutting it off within 2 hours unless she called them. 

 

So she called 777, and found it was a legit message. They have now barred her number from being able to do anything outbound - can't text, call etc, but can receive. 

 

The CSR said they won't be enabling it until she confirms the phone has been fully factory reset. Shes fine with that, but cant understand whats caused this. She keeps it updated. Her phone logs showed nothing unusual (calls/SMS).

 

I had quick look at her phone last night, and she has maybe 3 "external" apps on it, all legit NZ ones (Rewards, TradeMe etc) that I have on my own phone.

 

She did ask the CSR as to what exactly triggered all this, but the they said they cant say and noone would be able to tell her.

 

I find that response a bit "bs", they must have a clue as to what it is, or how else would they know there was a problem to start with.

 

She (and I) would love to know what was picked up and potentially what caused it so she can avoid it in the future.

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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lurker
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  #3392591 10-Jul-2025 07:59
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Is it a second hand phone?



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  #3392595 10-Jul-2025 08:04
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What a load of crap, if they have blocked it they should be telling you why. I wouldn't be doing anything until they explain what the hell is going on and why they did this.

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  #3392634 10-Jul-2025 10:05
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Ask your friend to login to their One NZ account (web or app) and look at their SMS/MMS usage and see if that matches what they think they do. My guess is they will see a large volume of SMS/MMS being sent.

 

If there are large volumes of SMS/MMS that your friend isn't personally sending, then the phone is probably compromised in some way. You could look at their Google Play store downloads to see if the apps they downloaded are from the official developer, or an app that looks identical, but developed by some random company (or maybe the apps downloaded from another app store?).



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  #3392635 10-Jul-2025 10:14
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quickymart:

 

What a load of crap, if they have blocked it they should be telling you why.

 

 

Indeed. How in the world are you supposed to stop it from happening again if you don't know what's wrong in the first place?

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  #3392640 10-Jul-2025 10:23
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Ask them to advise what the fault is or supply a full copy of all your mates account details under the privacy act. 

 

https://www.privacy.org.nz/your-rights/aboutme-request-my-info-tool/#:~:text=Under%20the%20Privacy%20Act%2C%20you,a%20copy%20for%20your%20records.

 

FWIW I had similar the other day where two CSRs couldn’t locate a certain record and it wasn’t until it was escalated that they could finally find the fault.

 

It could be that whoever you were talking with doesn’t have access and/or is trying to fob you off. 

 

“if you can’t help put me onto someone that can” is another thing you can try. 




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  #3392648 10-Jul-2025 10:45
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Fire an email off to Jason Paris

 
 
 
 

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  #3393203 11-Jul-2025 11:03
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Right, update...

 

Friend took phone to local One store, they said yes, you'll need to factory reset it before account can be released again. So, she bought a new phone instead from the store. The store put her SIM card in and sent her on her way.

 

She called 777, advised she now had new phone and old one is not being used (I've got it with me right now to copy her photos etc off it). CSR she spoke to refused to unlock the account until the old phone was factory reset.

 

Friend has come round this morning almost in tears over the way shes being spoken to by the CSR (seems to get the same once each time she calls or else gets transferred to them) who refuses to assist any further. 

 

Now, its a new f****** phone. So why not enable the account again ? I've checked the new phone over, removed a bunch of crap that was on it by default (Samsung...why you provide dodgy Chinese VPN and Marketplace app ?), made sure it was locked down, and installed ESET on it.

 

Advised friend to call 777 again, and tell them its a new phone again and that the old one is now sitting with an IT professional (me), and if they still refuse to unlock it, demand to speak to a super/manager. Failing that, she'll let me know and I'll be dropping Jason a message. Pretty sure hes got better things to do than deal with stubborn CSR's but as said before, friend is almost in tears over all this, AND spent money on a new phone. 




XPD / Gavin

 

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cddt
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  #3393219 11-Jul-2025 11:17
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I would have churned already tbh. 




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  #3393220 11-Jul-2025 11:25
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cddt:

 

I would have churned already tbh. 

 

 

Stuff a spare SIM from another network in the other phone - whether its a live sim or not is not material, 

 

Call One NZ and tell them the "suspect" phone is now on another network and not their concern....

 

if they still are being painful then port the number away and say goodbye

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  #3393231 11-Jul-2025 11:31
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Called 777.... they sent a PUK code. No info where to enter it. Found info on One website, and the instructions dont work. Back to 777.....  CSR is not great and didnt even ask what sort of phone, before saying "I'll go get the instructions for you" and put her on hold. 

 

FML.

 

:D

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

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  #3393232 11-Jul-2025 11:34
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PUK code is SIM card related lol 😆 😂 

 
 
 
 

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RunningMan
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  #3393239 11-Jul-2025 11:53
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Make a complaint. You've engaged with their process long enough.

 

https://www.tdr.org.nz/make-complaint

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  #3393242 11-Jul-2025 12:07
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cddt:

 

I would have churned already tbh. 

 



 

Chances are instead of just baring the phone from their network they more than likely (Incorrectly) used the stolen / lost phone register to block it.
It would be interesting to know if it shows blacklisted on the TCF checker as Telcos (at least back in the VF days when I was there) had a habit of using this for more than its intended use. 




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  #3393246 11-Jul-2025 12:19
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If I've understood correctly then the issue is that the new phone isn't working, because it's the SIM that's blocked.

 

Personally I'd have switched to a different provider by now. I see no reason to reward One for this sort of runaround.

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  #3393247 11-Jul-2025 12:20
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Andib:

 

cddt:

 

I would have churned already tbh. 

 



 

Chances are instead of just baring the phone from their network they more than likely (Incorrectly) used the stolen / lost phone register to block it.
It would be interesting to know if it shows blacklisted on the TCF checker as Telcos (at least back in the VF days when I was there) had a habit of using this for more than its intended use. 

 

 

Not the case. The friend is using the SIM on a different phone. The account is locked, not the phone.

 

And yes, in response to above, PUK codes are for SIM locks, not account locks.

 

What a joke.




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