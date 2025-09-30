Preempting the retirement of One HFC.

I had Chorus connect fibre a couple of years ago and the ONT has sat on the wall unused, so primed and ready to go.

I will retire the ageing Vodafone Ultrahub and am looking at 2 x Deco X50 (One Super wifi).

Not a gamer, but do stream 4K and may have a couple of streams running at the same time.

I’m not a tech professional and the reviews I have read on the X50 say the app is very user friendly which will a welcome relief from the Ultrahub web interface.

A few of questions.

Will the One-preconfigured Deco X50 plug directly into the ONT and act as a router, or will One also supply a separate router to sit between the ONT and X50? (I have read conflicting views on this). I have a Synology NAS. I assume this will play nicely with the X50? Any bad experiences with the the X50, anything I should be aware of?

Thanks in advance.