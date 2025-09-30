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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Moving from One HFC to fibre
dafman

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#322860 30-Sep-2025 18:12
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Preempting the retirement of One HFC.

 

I had Chorus connect fibre a couple of years ago and the ONT has sat on the wall unused, so primed and ready to go.

 

I will retire the ageing Vodafone Ultrahub and am looking at 2 x Deco X50 (One Super wifi).

 

Not a gamer, but do stream 4K and may have a couple of streams running at the same time.

 

I’m not a tech professional and the reviews I have read on the X50 say the app is very user friendly which will a welcome relief from the Ultrahub web interface. 

 

A few of questions.

 

     

  1. Will the One-preconfigured Deco X50 plug directly into the ONT and act as a router, or will One also supply a separate router to sit between the ONT and X50? (I have read conflicting views on this).
  2. I have a Synology NAS. I assume this will play nicely with the X50?
  3. Any bad experiences with the the X50, anything I should be aware of?

 

Thanks in advance.

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Jase2985
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  #3420110 30-Sep-2025 19:34
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  1. yes it should jusy plugin and work.
  2. configure the x50's local network IP address to be the same as your current network so its a seamless swap



Yabanize
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  #3420128 30-Sep-2025 22:54
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The Ultra Hub will probably still work if you really wanted to use it too

quickymart
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  #3420147 1-Oct-2025 08:48
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dafman:

 

I had Chorus connect fibre a couple of years ago and the ONT has sat on the wall unused, so primed and ready to go.

 

 

Check it powers up okay. It should be fine but if it's sat there unused, might be an idea to confirm it's all good - I've moved into places where the last tenant had it installed and never used it, and I went to connect to it and found it had developed a fault, however as the last person had never used it they weren't aware.



dafman

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  #3420212 1-Oct-2025 10:20
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Yabanize:

 

The Ultra Hub will probably still work if you really wanted to use it too

 

 

Yes, it works fine, but the wifi strength does suffer in some areas of the house and the web interface is problematic for me not being a techie. So the Deco looks like an improvement on both fronts.

 

The additional cost for the Deco (2 x units) from One is only $15 per month for a 12 month term, so is not expensive to upgrade and considerably less expensive than purchasing retail from PB etc.

 

 

 

 

mrgsm021
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  #3420232 1-Oct-2025 12:03
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bin the Ultrahub and just use the Deco's

Apsattv
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  #3420832 3-Oct-2025 04:17
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Use the ultrahub, turn off its wifi, plug the decos into your ethernet ports around the house depending on the needed converage.

 

Set the decos to Access Point mode.

 

Post followup saying you don't have any wired ethernet ports in your rooms.

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
noroad
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  #3420833 3-Oct-2025 06:54
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Apsattv:

 

Use the ultrahub, turn off its wifi, plug the decos into your ethernet ports around the house depending on the needed converage.

 

Set the decos to Access Point mode.

 

 

Why would you recommend adding an unnecessary third party (non name brand so likely would not get security updates) device as the router when the X50's will do a better job as the gateway? With the X50 as the gateway all the smart features like app deployed VPN are available,

noroad
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  #3420834 3-Oct-2025 06:57
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dafman:

 

     

  1. Will the One-preconfigured Deco X50 plug directly into the ONT and act as a router, or will One also supply a separate router to sit between the ONT and X50? (I have read conflicting views on this).

 

 

I would recommend a factory default of the X50's (do it from the app if you can). Then set the network up fresh from the app, this is pretty easy I have seen even sales people do it themselves! Just remember the vlan tag (10) on the internet uplink port.

dafman

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  #3420850 3-Oct-2025 08:39
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noroad:

 

dafman:

 

     

  1. Will the One-preconfigured Deco X50 plug directly into the ONT and act as a router, or will One also supply a separate router to sit between the ONT and X50? (I have read conflicting views on this).

 

 

I would recommend a factory default of the X50's (do it from the app if you can). Then set the network up fresh from the app, this is pretty easy I have seen even sales people do it themselves! Just remember the vlan tag (10) on the internet uplink port.

 

 

Why do you suggest this? Given I don't have an IT/tech background, I thought pre-configured would be the best bet?

noroad
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  #3420857 3-Oct-2025 09:06
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dafman:

 

Why do you suggest this? Given I don't have an IT/tech background, I thought pre-configured would be the best bet?

 

 

 

 

Starting fresh from factory default allows you to just follow the prompts in the app rather than having to adjust a pre-existing config which is likely more difficult for someone who may not fully understand the existing configuration.

Apsattv
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  #3421264 4-Oct-2025 03:09
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noroad:

 

Apsattv:

 

Use the ultrahub, turn off its wifi, plug the decos into your ethernet ports around the house depending on the needed converage.

 

Set the decos to Access Point mode.

 

 

Why would you recommend adding an unnecessary third party (non name brand so likely would not get security updates) device as the router when the X50's will do a better job as the gateway? With the X50 as the gateway all the smart features like app deployed VPN are available,

 

 

Because it is common for the UltraHub to be sitting in a cabinet in their garage with the fibre ONT and the fat Decos often don't fit in the cabinets.If the other person non techy, then the decos benefits other than faster wifi probably won't be used.

 

 

 

 

 

 

HP

 
 
 
 

Shop now for HP laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
noroad
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  #3421279 4-Oct-2025 08:18
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Apsattv:

 

Because it is common for the UltraHub to be sitting in a cabinet in their garage with the fibre ONT and the fat Decos often don't fit in the cabinets.If the other person non techy, then the decos benefits other than faster wifi probably won't be used.    

 

 

An extra old unsupported box in the network is rarely a good long term plan. If the Deco can't fit somewhere then this sort of thing is a good answer https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008390779854.html

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