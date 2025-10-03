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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Best Option for a Business Phone Number – DDI vs Mobile?
OnTimeAircon

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#322882 3-Oct-2025 12:17
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Hi all,

 

I'm in the process of updating a business and I'm weighing up options for the best kind of phone number to use for customer and client contact.

 

I'm torn between getting a dedicated DDI number or simply using a mobile number. I want something that looks professional, but also need it to be flexible and easy to manage (especially if I'm out and about and eventually scale up).

 

A few questions:

 

     

  •  

    Do customers perceive a landline/DDI number as more trustworthy than a mobile?

     

  •  

    Is a mobile number more practical in 2025 with call forwarding, apps like VoIP/softphones, etc.?

     

  •  

    Are there any good virtual DDI options that work well for small businesses in NZ?

     

  •  

    What setup do you use and why?

     

Appreciate any thoughts, recommendations, or lessons learned!

 

Thanks in advance.

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richms
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  #3420953 3-Oct-2025 12:40
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I am more likely to SMS a mobile then to call someone on a landline.

 

Least likly to call a 0800 number because that usually means some sweatshop call centre that cant do anything, whereas a mobile is going to go to a person that is actually doing stuff in most cases.

 

If I see a landline on one of the spammer prefixes then I would just assume the whole company is a scam.




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caffynz
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  #3420958 3-Oct-2025 12:52
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Maybe just me but I find I prefer mobile numbers for businesses: Someone will (I assume) actively be carrying a phone around so I can reach them quickly (either by call or text), as opposed to ringing a landline / 0800 number and it being a huge queue, or just ringing out until it gives up (think those busy shops where staff just don't answer the phone quickly).

Can you still choose mobile numbers (if a business) these days? If so, you could make it more professional by putting your name into the number e.g. 02X AIRCON?

OnTimeAircon

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#3420959 3-Oct-2025 12:53
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Thank you - my thinking was the same but wanted to get other opinions. Appreciate the response :) 



Dynamic
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  #3420968 3-Oct-2025 13:19
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If it's only ever going to be you, and clients know they are dealing with a one person company, then mobile is likely the best way to go.  If you are likely to expand, with advertising a mobile number you accept the risk of making yourself the bottleneck in the future and will experience frustration when clients call you instead of calling your team.  You then have to re-educate your clients about the best numbers to use.

 

Again, if you go mobile-only, I strongly recommend getting a second SIM with a dedicated mobile number for your business.  This creates some separation of your business and personal contacts.  If you're on leave, you can set your business voicemail to say you're away and then set all calls to go to voicemail, while your personal number can still take calls.  This may not feel important now, but in 3 years time when your spouse is ready to murder you due to a third after-hours client call that could really have waited for the morning you'll be glad of that capability.




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  #3420980 3-Oct-2025 13:43
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Conversely, as a specialist service company in the Construction Industry, we have found people won't call mobiles and will call landlines/0800. Go figure. We deal with a larger number of homeowners who say they won't call back a mobile number.

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  #3420982 3-Oct-2025 13:50
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Both, a landline does make you appear to have a more dedicated office base and easier if you need to expand in future. But having your name and mobile number will also make you more approachable to a larger range of customers.

 

 




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  #3420996 3-Oct-2025 14:45
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Some great additional points mentioned here.

 

Most of the mobile phone providers will let you attach a landline number to your mobile as well.  Clients can call your business landline number 03 1234567 and the call will come straight to your mobile just as if they called your mobile number, but they won't get billed for a mobile call.

 

Alternatively you can use an inexpensive VoIP phone provider, arrange a landline number in any part of the country you like, and forward it to your mobile.

 

In both cases, when you return the call your mobile number will show up as the Caller ID.  There are also ways around this if that is undesirable.




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SpartanVXL
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  #3421002 3-Oct-2025 15:15
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Yea mobile number feels like a single person, not a business number. Good if it’s just you but doesn’t scale up. 

 

FYI thanks to spam younger generations will not pick up calls from unknown numbers so be sure other communication methods are available.

richms
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  #3421004 3-Oct-2025 15:16
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I would say if you offer the other methods, be prepared to answer them in the same way you would a SMS or phone call. So many boomers leave handling emails and similar till the end of the day, and by that point you have lost the job to someone that responded in a proper timeframe.




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  #3421107 3-Oct-2025 16:05
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Speaking as a consumer (and a Boomer at that!), I'd say it depends what kind of business you're in.

 

For example, if you're a lawyer - even a Barrister Sole - and all you have is a mobile number, then I'd think you are likely dodgy as.
If I want a plumber, I'd much rather go to a larger firm with a landline number because if I had arranged for "Pat the Plumber" to come and he was a sole trader and "Mrs Smith" hand rung up and said she had sewage coming out of the floor drain in her laundry, he'd go sort our poor "Mrs Smith" and leave me hanging. If the same two calls were to a larger company, there'd be a decent chance they'd find enough tradies to do both jobs.
On the other hand, if you're a fencing contractor or a painter or an architect or some other activity where one person businesses are common, I wouldn't mid at all if there was only a mobile.

 

Oh, and the idea that if you have only a mobile number, get it separate from your personal number and have a dual-SIM phone, is an excellent one. Do the same for your (anti-)social media accounts, too: have separate personal & business personas

 

Just my $0.02

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  #3421258 3-Oct-2025 23:03
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I recognise this was posted under the One NZ forum, but I know 2degrees offer "Landline on your Mobile" for free on Business mobile plans. I.e you can can have both. 

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