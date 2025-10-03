If it's only ever going to be you, and clients know they are dealing with a one person company, then mobile is likely the best way to go. If you are likely to expand, with advertising a mobile number you accept the risk of making yourself the bottleneck in the future and will experience frustration when clients call you instead of calling your team. You then have to re-educate your clients about the best numbers to use.

Again, if you go mobile-only, I strongly recommend getting a second SIM with a dedicated mobile number for your business. This creates some separation of your business and personal contacts. If you're on leave, you can set your business voicemail to say you're away and then set all calls to go to voicemail, while your personal number can still take calls. This may not feel important now, but in 3 years time when your spouse is ready to murder you due to a third after-hours client call that could really have waited for the morning you'll be glad of that capability.