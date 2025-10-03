Hi all,
I'm in the process of updating a business and I'm weighing up options for the best kind of phone number to use for customer and client contact.
I'm torn between getting a dedicated DDI number or simply using a mobile number. I want something that looks professional, but also need it to be flexible and easy to manage (especially if I'm out and about and eventually scale up).
A few questions:
Do customers perceive a landline/DDI number as more trustworthy than a mobile?
Is a mobile number more practical in 2025 with call forwarding, apps like VoIP/softphones, etc.?
Are there any good virtual DDI options that work well for small businesses in NZ?
What setup do you use and why?
Appreciate any thoughts, recommendations, or lessons learned!
Thanks in advance.