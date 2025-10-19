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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)Atrocious new customer experience
grantius

90 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 54


#323038 19-Oct-2025 11:08
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Hi team

 

 

 

I have had a terrible experience with One which still hasn't been resolved and I'm not sure why it's so difficult....

 

 

 

I ported a number from 2degrees to One prepaid, after topping the number up and then purchased the plan. As part of this One offered 5gb bonus data for porting my number.

 

 

 

I waited 5 days and it still did not show, so I contacted support who told me to wait another 5 days, which I did. Still no bonus data.

 

 

 

I have since contacted 4 different times, each time I get brushed off saying they have logged a ticket and to wait a couple of days and then it's complete radio silence.

 

 

 

It's now been almost a month and I'm still getting absolutely nowhere.

 

 

 

I managed to get a ticket number Inc0777064, if anyone from One happens to see this I'd appreciate knowing why this is such a difficult thing to sort out?

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Bluntj
585 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 284


  #3426277 19-Oct-2025 12:14
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Still waiting for mine as well. Im assuming it will come at some point.



Linux
12268 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8548

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Lifetime subscriber

  #3426465 19-Oct-2025 18:16
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What do the terms and conditions say for the offer?

 

Edit: You will receive your free 5GB data within 72 hours of completing all these activities

 

https://one.nz/legal/terms-conditions/5gb-porting-offer/

 

I would email @JasonParis

hat0912
10 posts

Wannabe Geek
+1 received by user: 3


  #3426782 20-Oct-2025 17:47
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My wife recently moved to One PrePay. The process was smooth and took under two hours on a late Friday afternoon.

 

The 5GB bonus does not show up in the One NZ mobile app, but if logging in via the web, it was there a day later and the usage was being deducted from it. There was no SMS to say the bonus was added.

 

Perhaps it's just a bug in the mobile app.



grantius

90 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 54


  #3426786 20-Oct-2025 17:53
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hat0912:

 

My wife recently moved to One PrePay. The process was smooth and took under two hours on a late Friday afternoon.

 

The 5GB bonus does not show up in the One NZ mobile app, but if logging in via the web, it was there a day later and the usage was being deducted from it. There was no SMS to say the bonus was added.

 

Perhaps it's just a bug in the mobile app.

 

 

 

 

It's been using my data allowance so it's definitely not applied. I'll try log into the web interface and see if that makes it apply.

grantius

90 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 54


  #3427112 22-Oct-2025 07:49
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hat0912:

 

My wife recently moved to One PrePay. The process was smooth and took under two hours on a late Friday afternoon.

 

The 5GB bonus does not show up in the One NZ mobile app, but if logging in via the web, it was there a day later and the usage was being deducted from it. There was no SMS to say the bonus was added.

 

Perhaps it's just a bug in the mobile app.

 

 

 

 

After logging in via the website it now showed a day later. Thanks for the tip!

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