Hi team
I have had a terrible experience with One which still hasn't been resolved and I'm not sure why it's so difficult....
I ported a number from 2degrees to One prepaid, after topping the number up and then purchased the plan. As part of this One offered 5gb bonus data for porting my number.
I waited 5 days and it still did not show, so I contacted support who told me to wait another 5 days, which I did. Still no bonus data.
I have since contacted 4 different times, each time I get brushed off saying they have logged a ticket and to wait a couple of days and then it's complete radio silence.
It's now been almost a month and I'm still getting absolutely nowhere.
I managed to get a ticket number Inc0777064, if anyone from One happens to see this I'd appreciate knowing why this is such a difficult thing to sort out?