Hi,
I was considering getting an easier to remember number for my mum so was looking at what carriers provide the option to choose your own number. But I don't want to pay much, and she's not a heavy user. So any carriers which only provide this for postpaid customers (E.g. Vodafone, Black & White) are likely out of the question as even if I only sign up for 1 month on a no term contract, I'll probably be paying $39 or something.
So far, the options I'm aware of are 2degrees who provide it for free for the first number (+ cost of SIM card if you don't have one) and Skinny who provide it for $5 (+$2 cost of SIM card if you don't have one). Are there any other options I'm missing?
Also, slightly the wrong forum since it's Skinny specific, but does anyone know what sort of numbers Skinny has available? I can't seem to find any info unlike I can for 2degrees (I also have a 2degrees prepay account so can check for my self specific nymbers).
Cheers