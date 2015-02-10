Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums New Zealand Mobile and Wireless Choose your own mobile number options ?
Nil Einne

469 posts

Ultimate Geek


#164442 10-Feb-2015 04:00
Hi,

I was considering getting an easier to remember number for my mum so was looking at what carriers provide the option to choose your own number. But I don't want to pay much, and she's not a heavy user. So any carriers which only provide this for postpaid customers (E.g. Vodafone, Black & White) are likely out of the question as even if I only sign up for 1 month on a no term contract, I'll probably be paying $39 or something.

So far, the options I'm aware of are 2degrees who provide it for free for the first number (+ cost of SIM card if you don't have one) and Skinny who provide it for $5 (+$2 cost of SIM card if you don't have one). Are there any other options I'm missing?

Also, slightly the wrong forum since it's Skinny specific, but does anyone know what sort of numbers Skinny has available? I can't seem to find any info unlike I can for 2degrees (I also have a 2degrees prepay account so can check for my self specific nymbers).

Cheers

 1 | 2
tdgeek
29613 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1233819 10-Feb-2015 05:45
Paying for a number?  I have never heard of that. Spark has numbers in a range. If a new customer joins Spark, we issue a number from that range of unused, available ones, excluding disconnections made in the last x amount of time. A customer may ask for an easy number so the CSR could check for a xxx3344 type number. Some cultures like some numbers and not others, China for example likes 8 but not 4. But never heard of paying for a number. You could not choose your own, although you could try and if it was available, yes.

Happy to be corrected. 

 
 
 
 

PoHq
465 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1233822 10-Feb-2015 06:11
Paying for number was big when i was in the UK 6 years ago. You had classifications gold silver bronze etc with gold numbers like 12345678 going for thousands of pounds.

When I arrived in NZ and got a Spark (TNZ at the time) cellphone they let me pick one for free, I had my date of birth as last 6 digits, it was free and available so they gave it to me.

Had it ever since. 

tdgeek
29613 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1233823 10-Feb-2015 06:14
PoHq: Paying for number was big when i was in the UK 6 years ago. You had classifications gold silver bronze etc with gold numbers like 12345678 going for thousands of pounds.

When I arrived in NZ and got a Spark (TNZ at the time) cellphone they let me pick one for free, I had my date of birth as last 6 digits, it was free and available so they gave it to me.

Had it ever since. 


Yes, if you chose a number and it was available,  you will get it



Nil Einne

469 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1233828 10-Feb-2015 06:39
Are you referring to prepaid customers? I couldn't and still cant find any info on how to choose your own number on prepaid with Spark. (Although I didn't find any info confirming it wasn't possible like I did with Vodafone, in fact couldn't even really find much about doing it on postpaid.) I do have a Spark SIM (on my mum's phone actually) although haven't set up My Spark yet. But I wouldn't have though there'd be some info online about this, like there is for 2degrees and Skinny, particularly if it can be done online.

If it's postpaid only, the cheapest no contract plan for Spark seems to be $39. As mentioned in my first post I don't have need for postpaid, and this is significantly more than Skinny's $5 (+$2 for SIM) or 2degrees free (+whatever for SIM, I actually already have a 2D sim which is my mum's old number although am not sure if I'll use it as I may keep the number just in case). So yes, Spark is effectively going to be charging me a lot for the service so they're not something I'd consider. The fact the service is technically free is irrelevant if I can only do it with a $39 one month fee.

If it can be done on prepaid on Spark but you have to call customer service I guess I might still try, but it significantly limits the usefulness. With 2d, and I presume Skinny, I can easily check online for many different numbers and find one that my mum will hopefully be able to remember. I don't want to spend an hour on the phone with a CSR while they list out different numbers. I'll probably try a few key options, and if they're not available stick with Skinny or 2d.

halper86
543 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2490048 23-May-2020 13:02
Hi all, I wanted this topic to be unlocked as I need to change my number.
I’m on account on vodafone and dont want to swap sim, just the number. However I don’t just want a random number I want to be able to customise it - sick of spam and prank calls, want to keep the number similar. Hoping to go from 0272xxxxxx -> 0212xxxxx . Is this possible?

Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2490072 23-May-2020 14:59
Yes with VodafoneNZ on account it's easy to request a number swap to 021 then 6 digits

Just call 777 and speak to them the number with have to start from 0213xxxxx to 0219xxxxx

halper86
543 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2490146 23-May-2020 18:41
Linux: Yes with VodafoneNZ on account it's easy to request a number swap to 021 then 6 digits

Just call 777 and speak to them the number with have to start from 0213xxxxx to 0219xxxxx

Ok thank you. I rang 777 during lockdown as i knew the stores will not be open and they said they cannot do it over the phone, and it was a NZer too.



Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2490193 23-May-2020 20:50
halper86:
Linux: Yes with VodafoneNZ on account it's easy to request a number swap to 021 then 6 digits

Just call 777 and speak to them the number with have to start from 0213xxxxx to 0219xxxxx

Ok thank you. I rang 777 during lockdown as i knew the stores will not be open and they said they cannot do it over the phone, and it was a NZer too.


Of course they can do it over the phone in a few clicks I looked after the system / platform that does it for almost 9 years!

halper86
543 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2490317 24-May-2020 00:27
Linux:
Of course they can do it over the phone in a few clicks I looked after the system / platform that does it for almost 9 years!

I Don’t know what that CSR I was talking to was on about then LOL!

psychrn
1603 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2490323 24-May-2020 01:52
I signed up to 2 Degrees around 12 months ago. I had been on Spark  for many years.

 

When i signed up with Spark I asked if the same number as my Landline was available and it was.

 

So in effect I was able to get a mobile number that was based on my landline albeit with the 027 prefix.

 

So i switched to 2 Degrees and took the same number with me. Im still at the same home location.!!




Amateur Radio Callsign ZL1CJH

halper86
543 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2490453 24-May-2020 13:21
Just rang 777 again and was on hold for an hour before i spoke to someone and got disconnected, i decided to use online chat and the CSR said that the only option would be to go instore, anyone from vodafone here happy to help me?

Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2490481 24-May-2020 13:49
Omg what Muppets it's just a MSISDN swap takes a few clicks!

halper86
543 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2490485 24-May-2020 14:00
Linux: Omg what Muppets it's just a MSISDN swap takes a few clicks!

Either too lazy to do it or haven’t been trained how to. Now will have to go out of my way to go to the Voda store to do it in person

halper86
543 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2490492 24-May-2020 14:16
Just went online chat for the 3rd time, struck it lucky and the agent knew what i was talking about. He said that i would have to talk to the sales team as it would be up to their discretion but i am happy with that. Thank you for your help @linux

Linux
11263 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2490527 24-May-2020 15:54
halper86: Just went online chat for the 3rd time, struck it lucky and the agent knew what i was talking about. He said that i would have to talk to the sales team as it would be up to their discretion but i am happy with that. Thank you for your help @linux

 

@halper86 It's not up to the sales team at all, If a customer requests a MSISDN swap (Not SIM swap) then it's done with 3 - 5 clicks and you as the customer requested it

