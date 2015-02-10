

Are you referring to prepaid customers? I couldn't and still cant find any info on how to choose your own number on prepaid with Spark. (Although I didn't find any info confirming it wasn't possible like I did with Vodafone, in fact couldn't even really find much about doing it on postpaid.) I do have a Spark SIM (on my mum's phone actually) although haven't set up My Spark yet. But I wouldn't have though there'd be some info online about this, like there is for 2degrees and Skinny, particularly if it can be done online.



If it's postpaid only, the cheapest no contract plan for Spark seems to be $39. As mentioned in my first post I don't have need for postpaid, and this is significantly more than Skinny's $5 (+$2 for SIM) or 2degrees free (+whatever for SIM, I actually already have a 2D sim which is my mum's old number although am not sure if I'll use it as I may keep the number just in case). So yes, Spark is effectively going to be charging me a lot for the service so they're not something I'd consider. The fact the service is technically free is irrelevant if I can only do it with a $39 one month fee.



If it can be done on prepaid on Spark but you have to call customer service I guess I might still try, but it significantly limits the usefulness. With 2d, and I presume Skinny, I can easily check online for many different numbers and find one that my mum will hopefully be able to remember. I don't want to spend an hour on the phone with a CSR while they list out different numbers. I'll probably try a few key options, and if they're not available stick with Skinny or 2d.