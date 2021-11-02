Short codes most often arise when a doctor/dentist texts you from a 4 or 5 digit phone number, asking you to "reply YES" to confirm your appointment for the next day.

On reddit, I heard from one commenter that Kogan does not allow users to reply to these numbers.

Can any users of Kogan here confirm if you are unable to reply to these short code numbers?

Sometimes a doctor/dentist will text a similar message from their normal long phone number, so it might be worth checking the number they are texting you from.

The following quote is from Kogan's FAQ, and *might* mean they group them together with paid SMS services (which their prepay-only system probably wants to avoid):

"WHAT NUMBERS CAN I TEXT AS PART OF MY UNLIMITED SMS/MMS PLAN?

As part of all available Prepay Plans, unlimited SMS/MMS is available from New Zealand to standard New Zealand and Australian numbers.

SMS/MMS to non-standard numbers can include but are not limited to premium SMS/MMS, TV or Radio competitions and fundraising short-codes."

I was really close to joining Kogan due to low cost, so just wanting to clarify this last thing before deciding.

Cheers