Do any Kogan users know if they allow replies to short codes?
curiousb

#290307 2-Nov-2021 12:26
Short codes most often arise when a doctor/dentist texts you from a 4 or 5 digit phone number, asking you to "reply YES" to confirm your appointment for the next day.

 

On reddit, I heard from one commenter that Kogan does not allow users to reply to these numbers. 

 

Can any users of Kogan here confirm if you are unable to reply to these short code numbers?

 

Sometimes a doctor/dentist will text a similar message from their normal long phone number, so it might be worth checking the number they are texting you from. 

 

The following quote is from Kogan's FAQ, and *might* mean they group them together with paid SMS services (which their prepay-only system probably wants to avoid):

 

"WHAT NUMBERS CAN I TEXT AS PART OF MY UNLIMITED SMS/MMS PLAN?
As part of all available Prepay Plans, unlimited SMS/MMS is available from New Zealand to standard New Zealand and Australian numbers.

 

SMS/MMS to non-standard numbers can include but are not limited to premium SMS/MMS, TV or Radio competitions and fundraising short-codes."

 

I was really close to joining Kogan due to low cost, so just wanting to clarify this last thing before deciding. 

 

Cheers

coffeebaron
  #2806069 2-Nov-2021 12:32
jonathan18
  #2806081 2-Nov-2021 13:06
I tried to enter a Burger Fuel competition last week that required me to text a code to a short code; the info sheet stated 'standard text costs apply', so I was hopeful my message would send... but it didn't. This is on Kogan; I keep nil credit on my phone, so clearly they were going to charge me for sending the text. 

 

That said, other aspects of what they provide are more generous than other mobile phone providers - free answer service (if you want it), and also free MMS (which also frees me up to write reaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaallly long texts!).

 

 

curiousb

  #2806083 2-Nov-2021 13:11
coffeebaron: Some of those texts are not included in your bundle, so you probably need actual credit on your account. Same on similar type plans on 2degrees, Skinny etc.

 

Oh, that sounds good. I thought everything on Kogan was on prepay, included in the bundle or not, but as a non-user I have no idea yet. So it's possible to put credit on your account, and reply to these messages?



curiousb

  #2806084 2-Nov-2021 13:13
jonathan18:

 

I tried to enter a Burger Fuel competition last week that required me to text a code to a short code; the info sheet stated 'standard text costs apply', so I was hopeful my message would send... but it didn't. This is on Kogan; I keep nil credit on my phone, so clearly they were going to charge me for sending the text. 

 

That said, other aspects of what they provide are more generous than other mobile phone providers - free answer service (if you want it), and also free MMS (which also frees me up to write reaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaallly long texts!).

 

 

Thanks, that's good to know.

 

Do you think that the text would have sent if you did have credit on your phone?

jonathan18
  #2806136 2-Nov-2021 13:20
curiousb:

 

jonathan18:

 

I tried to enter a Burger Fuel competition last week that required me to text a code to a short code; the info sheet stated 'standard text costs apply', so I was hopeful my message would send... but it didn't. This is on Kogan; I keep nil credit on my phone, so clearly they were going to charge me for sending the text. 

 

That said, other aspects of what they provide are more generous than other mobile phone providers - free answer service (if you want it), and also free MMS (which also frees me up to write reaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaallly long texts!).

 

 

Thanks, that's good to know.

 

Do you think that the text would have sent if you did have credit on your phone?

 

 

Can't be sure but I'm pretty convinced it would have gone fine (makes sense given the circs). I did a search for the short code and found it in an old spreadsheet created by one of the telcos; it was listed as being sued for fundraising, so assume these are made available for use by a different organisation once no longer needed.

Blurtie
  #2806144 2-Nov-2021 13:36
Kogan user here too, can confirm that responses to short codes DON'T work. I inadvertently got signed up to to a text mailing list at my hair dresser - have been unable to reply STOP to stop the spam... :(

 

And as far as I'm aware, there's no way to put 'credit' on your account. You have to pay/buy a plan or add on. There's no option to put credit on and use that to buy your plan/add-on.

coffeebaron
  #2806148 2-Nov-2021 13:42
xcubed
  #2806289 2-Nov-2021 15:22
I contacted Kogan about this a while ago, and this was their response:

 

 

 

 

The link points to https://help.koganmobile.co.nz/hc/en-us/articles/360032902671-What-numbers-can-I-text-as-part-of-my-unlimited-SMS-MMS-plan- which mentions that short codes aren't included in the plan, but it doesn't clarify that they're not supported at all.

Linux
  #2806291 2-Nov-2021 15:27
@xcubed WOW quite limiting

curiousb

  #2806293 2-Nov-2021 15:36
coffeebaron:

 

OK, so just looking through my Kogan account and can't find a way to add credit, so maybe this is not possible. I know you can add credit on 2degrees or Skinny. I'll investigate further.

 

 

I actually emailed Kogan an hour ago about this, they replied super quick. Their initial response:

 

"Kogan prepay plans do not allow to send SMS to special numbers like short codes as this facility not available in kogan mobile for more details you can click [link to FAQ answer already in my original post]"

 

And when I asked them about having credit and using this to reply to shortcodes:

 

"Thank for showing your interest in Kogan Mobile but sorry as all plan are prepay and currently kogan mobile not providing this facility so there is no extra credit facility to avail this."

 

So looks like it can't be done. Now to decide if needing to make a couple of phone calls each year is worth the cost savings..

 

Thanks so much for your help

curiousb

  #2806296 2-Nov-2021 15:39
xcubed:

 

I contacted Kogan about this a while ago, and this was their response:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks! I just got a similar answer from them, but with less detail than yours, and without the suggestion of a 2nd sim (lol). Good to know before changing though

curiousb

  #2806298 2-Nov-2021 15:46
Blurtie:

 

Kogan user here too, can confirm that responses to short codes DON'T work. I inadvertently got signed up to to a text mailing list at my hair dresser - have been unable to reply STOP to stop the spam... :(

 

And as far as I'm aware, there's no way to put 'credit' on your account. You have to pay/buy a plan or add on. There's no option to put credit on and use that to buy your plan/add-on.

 

 

Wow that's annoying! Really good to know ahead of time, thanks.

 

I guess that can happen from time to time with Kogan, I remember when I was looking for a used car, one of the dealerships started texting me about deals. Would be kind of lame having to call and explain why they need to manually remove the number, but the hassle might possibly be worth the cost savings

Blurtie
  #2806306 2-Nov-2021 16:08
Yeah it kinda begs the question why one has to pay to unsubscribe from such a 'service'. Would be interested to hear the justification for that.. They could surely include a link in the text to unsubscribe like they do in emails.. 

 

For me personally, the value I get from Kogan far outweighs the inconvenience. Like you said, I can always call them up (which ironically is free on my plan) to get my number removed.. But my motivation to do that is zero, so I just put up with it..

robbyp
  #2806310 2-Nov-2021 16:15

Does it work with some banks who when you do an online transaction. For example, the bank sends an authorisation code from a short number, and you have to txt back that code along with the one in online banking in order for the transaction to be processed?

Linux
  #2806312 2-Nov-2021 16:19
robbyp:

 

Does it work with some banks who when you do an online transaction. For example, the bank sends an authorisation code from a short number, and you have to txt back that code along with the one in online banking in order for the transaction to be processed?

 

 

@robbyp Only if the reply is free if not then no way

