dougierydal

Hi, we've been on a $99.99 unlimted data deal with Spark which allows for upto 4 additional mobiles to share the same features of the plan for $29.99 per month each. We have the main $99 one and then 2 others, so we spend $160 per month on three mobiles, and for that we get unlimted text/calls to NZ/AU, unlimted data on all mobiles and one Spotify Premium account (that we share)

We're looking to save a few bucks on this, and I'm wondering if there is cheaper option. Data is really the key although doesn't have to be unlimted.

Appreciate thoughts on what works best for you (and your family). My users - one is the wife, one is the Mother in law and one is my teenage son. Only my teenage son will grumble if his plan is downgraded from unlimited, but he'll have to deal with that.

Thanks