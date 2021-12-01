Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
dougierydal

161 posts

Master Geek


#290748 1-Dec-2021 17:27
Hi, we've been on a $99.99 unlimted data deal with Spark which allows for upto 4 additional mobiles to share the same features of the plan for $29.99 per month each. We have the main $99 one and then 2 others, so we spend $160 per month on three mobiles, and for that we get unlimted text/calls to NZ/AU, unlimted data on all mobiles and one Spotify Premium account (that we share)

 

We're looking to save a few bucks on this, and I'm wondering if there is cheaper option. Data is really the key although doesn't have to be unlimted.

 

Appreciate thoughts on what works best for you (and your family). My users - one is the wife, one is the Mother in law and one is my teenage son. Only my teenage son will grumble if his plan is downgraded from unlimited, but he'll have to deal with that.

 

Thanks

 

 

liquidcore
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2822687 1-Dec-2021 17:45
How much data do the users actually consume?

If less than 15GB a month, then the Kogan plans provide the best value. The benefit of this is you can purchase different size plans according to use, e.g. if wife/MIL use less data, they can be on the cheaper plans. Only disadvantage is you cannot send premium SMS and support is practically non-existent

If between 12 - 40GB a month per user, then Vodafone's Large plan + 2 companions.

Also of note, most providers now have "endless data" on their plans, so your son wouldn't run out of data and it would just be throttled...if this is acceptable, then can definitely downgrade the plan to one with a lower full-speed data cap. It looks like Spark only lets you add companions onto their most-expensive plan, while Vodafone and 2degrees allow you to do so for their lower-tier plans as well.

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2822693 1-Dec-2021 18:08
We have 3 users on our account and get exactly what you are getting, we are paying 140 a month in total on 2 degrees, 80 for the plan, and 30 each per additional phone.

 

I do use one of the Sim's in my laptop for remote work and it gets used a lot! haven't hit the 40GB yet. but is a life saver when working remotely or on the road.

 

cokemaster
Exited
4487 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822703 1-Dec-2021 19:06
You are pretty much guaranteed to save money on pool/family/companion plans by looking outside of Spark. Sparks cap on wifi tethering is gob smacking and the fact they still sell wifi tethering packs… just wow.

I’ve used both 2D and Vodafone shared plans, they do what they say they do. I’m personally with Vodafone as they’ve set me up with a compelling package which delivers outstanding value… but I have no problem referring friends and family to either.




jjnz1
1293 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2822711 1-Dec-2021 19:25
+1 for Vodafone. Outstanding value.

Unlimited plans continue to have sufficient speed even if you exceed your data allocation which we do often. For example Netflix runs well on a 40" TV even when speed limited.

Their $1 phone deals if you stay with them for 36 months has been a nice touch for me as an existing 10yr+ customer. No FOMO here.

And now they have VoWiFi and VoLTE services, and they have been aggressively upgrading sites, their coverage is almost on par with Spark IMO

cokemaster
Exited
4487 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822756 1-Dec-2021 21:44
With both Voda or 2D you can opt for 12GB or 40GB sharers, works out to be: 

 

  • VFNZ 12GB - $60 + 2x Companions = $120. Spotify: $14.99. Total savings $25/month.
    VFNZ 40GB - $80 + 2x Companions = $140. Total savings: $5 / month

2 Degrees is a little tricky with their pricing where they don't break out the pricing outright: 

 

  • 2D 12GB - $120.
    2D 40GB - $140.

2Degrees savings are identical compared to VFNZ.

 

Key takeaways: 

 

  • Both VFNZ or 2D don't charge you extra for tethering or sharing your internet, potentially saving $30/month if folks use Wifi tethering.
  • VFNZ includes 250 minutes to a number of countries as part of the plan.
  • Both offer VoWIFI + handover to/from VoLTE.

If you bring your broadband across, you'll be eligible for a further $10 a month off on either one. You might find that you can get further discounts if you ask the online team.

 

Depending on usage, you might find prepaid a better option but it does come with 'administrative overhead'.

 

 

 

 




dougierydal

161 posts

Master Geek


  #2822990 2-Dec-2021 09:29
Thanks for the great responses, the Vodafone coverage where we live (in a 6 yr old subdivision in residential Christchurch) is terrible in our street and the immediate surroundings, so that rules out Kogan, which on the face of it, looks the best option by some distance, but probably does now include VF given their release of WiFi calling.

dougierydal

161 posts

Master Geek


  #2823189 2-Dec-2021 12:25
Had an online chat with Kogan, whcih was available almost immediately, and they advised they offer Wifi Calling, so looks like this will be the best option, can't really see any down side, and plans of 4GB (MIL), 15GB (wife and son) look perfectly fine...



liquidcore
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2823195 2-Dec-2021 12:30
They are a MVNO using Vodafone's network, so you should be fine in that regard.

Just keep in mind that they will not be able to send SMS to premium numbers/short codes.

Also don't forget to check that your devices support WiFi calling :)

MaxineN
1019 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2823200 2-Dec-2021 12:34
liquidcore: They are a MVNO using Vodafone's network, so you should be fine in that regard.

Just keep in mind that they will not be able to send SMS to premium numbers/short codes.

Also don't forget to check that your devices support WiFi calling :)

 

 

 

Unsure on this one. Sent a SMS to a premium number/short code the other day and it went through just fine.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

liquidcore
132 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2823204 2-Dec-2021 12:43
MaxineN:

liquidcore: They are a MVNO using Vodafone's network, so you should be fine in that regard.

Just keep in mind that they will not be able to send SMS to premium numbers/short codes.

Also don't forget to check that your devices support WiFi calling :)


 


Unsure on this one. Sent a SMS to a premium number/short code the other day and it went through just fine.



Interesting - it certainly didn't let me when I was with Kogan earlier this year!

Has something changed since this thread was created?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=290307

cokemaster
Exited
4487 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2823212 2-Dec-2021 12:59
I believe try the short code issue originates from the fact sms shortcodes are not treated as national SMS and therefore are not covered by plan/pack quotas.

Some shortcodes are zero rated but many are not, leading to casual sms charges. This is not an issue if you are on postpaid or have a positive credit balance, but if you are paying only for the pack and have a $0 balance, it’s entirely possible that you won’t be able to send to many shortcodes.




MaxineN
1019 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2823213 2-Dec-2021 13:03
liquidcore:

Interesting - it certainly didn't let me when I was with Kogan earlier this year!

Has something changed since this thread was created?
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=290307

 

 

 

Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa I sent regular replies to premium numbers and short codes for my prescription for my pharmacy and also recently had to send a STOP to a short code.

 

All went through fine.

 

The prescription stuff is once a month so it might just be that but I can confirm that they work for me so unsure if this policy was changed or it's always been the case for me and there are some numbers that are whitelisted and some that are not.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

RogerMellie
167 posts

Master Geek


  #2823231 2-Dec-2021 14:03
I recently switched back to Vodafone for home fibre (950/450) when the sales guy made me an offer I couldn't refuse, and bumped our mobile plans up to the 40GB mobile plan for same price as the 12GB plan, and my wife too as a companion plan, for a total of $90/month, for life.

 

40GB each, unlimited txts/calls to NZ/Australia, free international calling add-on. (250 mins/50 txt to set of countries like UK, USA, HK, etc..)

 

Plus offered us gig fibre for $10 less than I was paying with previous ISP, as well as a $100 joining credit.

