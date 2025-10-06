Tried on multiple different Wi-Fi connections, reset network settings, removed & reinstalled the eSIM, etc. However, no luck. I have logged a trouble ticket with them.
What device are you using?
And are you actually in poor coverage to trigger WiFI Calling?
This is a network level setting so if you're not in that magic RSRP range on the One NZ network it will not engage.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
iPhone 16 Pro.
Yes - I’ve used it anywhere between urban to rural fringe with a newer one bar to No Service.
It stopped working maybe a week or two ago.
How much time are you giving it? Can you give forcing airplane mode a go and see if anything changes in 5 minutes.
I imagine volte works fine yes(to have vowifi you need volte).
Also tested it myself also on an MVNO (contact) and confirmed working fine on a pixel 9 pro XL.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
As I said, it hasn’t been working for a few weeks now.
When I make a phone call on another SIM, it now drops off to No Service instead of “Rocket using Mobile Data”.
boosacnoodle:
As I said, it hasn’t been working for a few weeks now.
When I make a phone call on another SIM, it now drops off to No Service instead of “Rocket using Mobile Data”.
Okay so can you confirm on the rocket mobile sim you can make an outbound VoLTE call (and we aren't suddenly going to 3G)?
Can you also confirm if you've done a recent sim swap?
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Not sure if this is the same issue, but I had the same problem on Mighty Mobile after switching to a new eSIM a few months back where VoLTE and WiFi Calling just stopped working.
Ended up having to escalate it and was resolved (after a lot of pushback), no idea what the issue was, but test VoLTE as well and make sure that works and if not, also mention it on your ticket.
Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer
taneb1:
Not sure if this is the same issue, but I had the same problem on Mighty Mobile after switching to a new eSIM a few months back where VoLTE and WiFi Calling just stopped working.
Ended up having to escalate it and was resolved (after a lot of pushback), no idea what the issue was, but test VoLTE as well and make sure that works and if not, also mention it on your ticket.
Yep, this is a known issue during a sim swap where the imsi mismatches what the IMS actually knows between the core and the CRM.
The order that changes the imsi over silently fails but the rest of the order goes through and I suspect this is exactly what is happening.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
taneb1:
Not sure if this is the same issue, but I had the same problem on Mighty Mobile after switching to a new eSIM a few months back where VoLTE and WiFi Calling just stopped working.
Ended up having to escalate it and was resolved (after a lot of pushback), no idea what the issue was, but test VoLTE as well and make sure that works and if not, also mention it on your ticket.
Hit the nail on the head - VoLTE is not working. Turned off Wi-Fi and it's now clear that the phone is falling back to 3G to make voice calls for some reason. Being an iPhone on the latest iOS, there is no good reason for this to be happening. I will get them to add that to the ticket.
MaxineN:
Yep, this is a known issue during a sim swap where the imsi mismatches what the IMS actually knows between the core and the CRM.
The order that changes the imsi over silently fails but the rest of the order goes through and I suspect this is exactly what is happening.
Strange. They didn't seem to know about it as an issue, but you seem to be bang on the money here.
Surely needs to be sorted as a priority over the coming months leading up to the 3G shutdown, otherwise people will be left with No Service all the time.
boosacnoodle:
MaxineN:
Yep, this is a known issue during a sim swap where the imsi mismatches what the IMS actually knows between the core and the CRM.
The order that changes the imsi over silently fails but the rest of the order goes through and I suspect this is exactly what is happening.
Strange. They didn't seem to know about it as an issue, but you seem to be bang on the money here.
Surely needs to be sorted as a priority over the coming months leading up to the 3G shutdown, otherwise people will be left with No Service all the time.
First line won't know.
The dev ops engineers do know but the fix isn't simple in terms of automation as orders just happen in a one shot kind.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
They’ve given me a new eSIM with a different number. That didn’t work for VoLTE or Wi-Fi Calling either, then swapped the number across and both still not working.
Hi Nick. Are you able to channel this issue to one of the Core Voice DevOps engineers to correct an IMSI mismatch? I know rocket mobile is handled by wholesale but I think this needs to hit the right channels.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
hey’ve I tried it out the data is awesome but no volte or wifi calling on new eSIM . Reinstall and swap to different phone each time call fall back to 3G . Disappointed as I’m wanting to take my work number over
didnt have a Problem with spark , one nz and 2degrees with a physical sim in my s25 or iPhone 16
Iphone 4
nokia n9
Iphone 3gs
Issue is not SIM card or eSIM related it is what is provisioned in the backend aka Core network on the mobile number
You can support Geekzone with a one-off or recurring donation via PressPatron.